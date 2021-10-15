Inaugural Herding for Hope Oct. 23, 24

Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]
This dog is intent on his job and many like him will be in Maysville later this month for Herding for Hope to benefit Hospice of Hope.

World-class dogs and a world-class judge will meet in a Mason County hayfield on Oct. 23 and 24 for the inaugural Herding for Hope stock dog trial.

The event will benefit Hospice of Hope and is the brainchild of Dr. Craig Denham who serves as Hospice of Hope’s medical director and also trains his own herding dogs.

A sheepdog trial (also herding event, stock dog trial or simply dog trial) — is a competition or test for working abilities of herding breeds dogs such as Australian shepherds, border collies, shelties or even corgis, Denham said. These dogs are “gathering dogs,” and not “driving dogs,” such as heelers, he said.

The judge evaluates the accuracy of the dog’s work under the guidance of a handler. In this case, the judge is one of the best not only in the nation but in the world, Denham said.

Lyle Lad lives in Georgetown, Ohio, and has competed in stock dog trials and has been a national and international finalist, Denham said.

Denham said he has a passion for training border collies to work livestock. He was raised on a farm, still farms and he has competed in rodeos, where he first encountered working dogs.

He thought it would be a good idea to bring the unique competition to Maysville. And he was right. All slots for the event in all divisions — Open Division, Open Ranch, Pro-Novice and Novice-Novice — are filled with 90 dogs set to compete over the two days.

The event is sanctioned by the United States Border Collie Handler’s Association and the International Sheep Dog Society so points awarded will be used to determine eligibility for other competitions, Denham said.

During the event, the handler controls the dog with verbal commands, gestures and a whistle. The test involves the dog running out to the sheep (outrun), encouraging the sheep to move, or lifting (lift), driving the sheep towards the handler (fetch) and away from the handler (drive) through one or more gates or obstacles.

Once the sheep are penned, the gate is closed marking the end of the run. Neither dog nor handler are allowed to touch the sheep at any time. If the dog bites or ‘grips’ the sheep it’s disqualified.

The event will take place on Craig and Maggie Denham’s farm at 4181 U.S. 62 in Maysville and the dogs will run, rain or shine. The event will get underway each day at 8 a.m., with the Open Division, the most experienced dogs, running first. There will be no seating so spectators are encouraged to bring a chair and to be prepared to park in a field, Denham said. There will be concessions available from Phil Day.

Denham’s dogs will not compete but he will be providing the sheep and be working the event on horseback as a spotter.

While all slots have been filled, Denham said donations in the name of dogs will be accepted with all proceeds also going to Hospice of Hope.

