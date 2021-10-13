Work Ready Kentucky scholarship provides free tuition for manufacturing training

October is Manufacturing Month and Maysville Community and Technical College is proud to be the primary provider of manufacturing training throughout Northeastern Kentucky. All of the programs are eligible for free tuition through the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship Program.

The Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship program provides up to 60 hours of tuition for those who qualify. Over at 2,600 course options are available in high-demand programs in manufacturing and other industries including health care, business and information technology, construction/skilled trades and transportation/logistics. For more information go to https://workreadyky.com

MCTC has advanced manufacturing partners throughout the region and aligns its programs with local business needs, which prepares students to walk out of college and into a good-paying career.

Manufacturing and tech-centered programs at MCTC include:

— Computerized Machining and Manufacturing

— Welding Technology

— Engineering and Electronics Technology

— Electrical Technology

— Computer-Aided Drafting and Design

— Air Conditioning Technology

— Automotive Technology

— Construction Technology

— Diesel Technology

— Electrical Technology

— Industrial Maintenance Technology

To learn how MCTC can help you get started in a high-wage, high-demand manufacturing career visit maysville.kctcs.edu.

