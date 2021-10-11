On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state experienced 2,145 newly reported cases of COVID-19, as the case numbers continue to climb.

The latest data also shows a positivity rate that has decreased to 8.49 percent.

Behear said the reported 31 deaths included the loss of a Kentuckian as young as 41 years old.

On Thursday, the commonwealth surpassed 9,000 Kentuckians lost to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic last spring.

“This is the largest loss of life over a period of time that any of us have lived through in the commonwealth,” he said. “Let us pray for those mourning and commit to doing what’s needed to protect against the loss of more of our people.”

While on local county — Lewis County — had moved out of the Red Zone earlier this week, it has now moved back into the Red Zone where counties with high incident rates are classified. The other four Buffalo Trace counties — Bracken, Mason, Fleming, and Robertson — remain in the Red Zone with 104 of the state’s 120 counties.

The current case count of COVID-19 being reported in area counties late Friday includes:

Mason County — 2,788 total cases, 155 active, 61 deaths.

Robertson County — 364 total cases, 18 active, 16 deaths.

Bracken County — 1,161 total cases, 35 active, 10 deaths.

Lewis County — 2,547 total cases, 76 active cases, 55 deaths.

Fleming County — 2,200 total cases, 43 active, 34 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 3,989 total cases, 82 deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 6,137 total cases, 79 deaths.