KYTC advises motorists to watch for construction

Motorists should expect state highway work zones in area counties in the Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 during the next week, Oct. 8-15, officials said.
In Fleming County, Kentucky 111 at Grange City, beginning Monday, Oct. 11, crews will repair an eroded embankment on Kentucky 111 about a half-mile north of the Grange City Covered Bridge (milepoint 3.3). Temporary traffic signals will be used to restrict Kentucky 111 to one lane through Friday, Oct. 15, or until work is complete.
In Mason County, major resurfacing, shoulder upgrades, new guardrail, and other improvements are under way on U.S 68, between the Mason County-Fleming County line and mile marker 6 past May’s Lick. Drivers should expect lane closures, flagged traffic, delays.
On Kentucky 10 east of Maysville, motorists are being advised to watch for paving operations and flagged traffic from Kentucky 2513 (Second Street) in Maysville to the Mason County-Lewis County line.
Officials said motorists should also watch for crews performing daily maintenance activities such as pothole patching, ditching, mowing and other repairs on state highways in District 9’s service area of Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas and Rowan counties.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.
Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.