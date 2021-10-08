Downtown Halloween set for Oct. 23, 30

Aspiring ghosts and goblins of all ages and species will find something entertaining in downtown Maysville for the Halloween season.
In fact, the Halloween calendar is so full it has been spread over two weekends, organizers said.
Events begin on Saturday, Oct. 23 from noon-2 p.m., with a Pet Costume Contest featuring Red Carpet check-in at Hollywood Wardrobe Connections.
At the Russell Theatre, The Adams Family will be on the big screen at 2 p.m. with what could be considered the penultimate Halloween movie, The Exorcist at 8 p.m.
On the following Saturday, Oct. 30, the popular downtown business Trick-or-Treat is set for 1-4 p.m., along with the VFW Trunk-or-Treat in the McDonald Parkway lot.
The Mason County Public Library will conduct its Boo Book Bash from 1-4 p.m., with games, prizes crafts and a balloon artist The Russell Theater will be featuring that Halloween classic, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” with Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang, playing every 30 minutes beginning at 1 p.m. and lasting through 3:30 p.m. For those wanting a more adult scare, Halloween will play at 7 p.m. followed by Halloween II at 9 p.m.
The annual fund-raiser for the Humane Society, Run for Your Life, 5K/2 mile run will take place at 7 p.m., beginning on Second Street in front of Lasting Impressions.
Over the three-day Halloween weekend, Oct. 29-31, the Cummins Nature Preserve Pumpkin Glow will also be open, beginning at 7 each evening.
The VFW House of Horrors Haunted House will be open every Saturday in October from 8 p.m. until midnight.
Trick-or-Treat time for the city of Maysville has been set for 6-8 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 31.