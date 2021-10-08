JPC agrees to public hearing for solar ordinance

The Mason County Joint Planning Commission agreed Wednesday that the next step in the solar ordinance process is to conduct a public hearing.

A date for the hearing will be announced later.

Maysville Zoning Administrator George Larger presented what he called “a very rough draft” of a proposed ordinance, to the board in September. It was primarily modeled after the 2014 wind energy conversion systems ordinance adopted following proposals to place wind turbines in the May’s Lick area, the same area where several companies are proposing solar energy installation. Those companies include Acciona, Innergex and National Grid Renewables.

Although there are many differences there are also many similarities in how the renewable energy systems may impact the community, officials said.

An updated draft was presented to the commission prior to Wednesday’s meeting and discussion on those updates and proposed changes were the only items on the agenda.

Commissioner Xandy Stewart expressed concern with noise level regulations in the proposal that would limit sound generated by a site to 50 decibels, which he compared to the sound made by a refrigerator when it is operating. He said the limits could easily be exceeded by machinery that would be used to maintain the solar site.

Stewart said the limits are unmanageable and unfair when applied only to the solar sites. He suggested instead, that sound limits be in line with whatever limits are imposed on the zone where a site may be located, whether industrial, agricultural or residential.

Other items discussed included fencing, signage and decommissioning.

Larger reminded commissioners that the ordinance is not a final draft and expected there to change following input from the public and from solar companies.

Larger also said he added a section to require a screening and buffering plans in the application process.

Guidelines for speakers and time allotted for each will be drafted for the public hearing, which Larger said he expects to last two nights. The hearing will likely take place at Maysville Community and Technical College, he said.

Commissioners said earlier that if a project is sited in Mason County, construction will take about a year and could require as many as 500 construction workers. Full-time workers at a completed site would number about 10.

The proposed projects include up to 6,000 acres and could hold as many as 600,000 solar panels, according to information from the JPC meeting on the issue.

Those in favor of solar farms say they provide much-needed sources of renewable energy and bring in more tax revenue than farmland.

Those opposed say the solar projects take away valuable farmland that will never produce crops again, the panels can have adverse effects on water tables and water runoff and there is not a plan in place should a site ever be decommissioned.