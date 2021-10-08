MPD Tip 411 up and running

The Maysville Police Department has an app for that — an app where residents can report an anonymous tip about illegal activities.

Maysville Police Chief Jared Muse said Tip 411, a cell phone and web-based application is now available to anyone wishing to submit an anonymous tip to MPD.

Securing the services of the app was the brainchild of MPD Liaison Officer Chris Neal, Muse said. Neal applied for and was awarded a grant from the Area Substance Abuse Policy board for $5,000 to fund the project, the chief said.

Tips submitted through Tip 411 are sent to a third-party tip service which acts as a privacy buffer between the caller and the police department, Muse said, protecting the identity of the informant.

“We’ll never know who called,” Muse said.

The service has been proven successful in its use by other police agencies, Muse said.

To access the app, visit the app store and search for Maysville Police Department and download the application. Or tips can also be sent be texting MPD212 to 847411 and following with the message, Muse explained.

Anyone who has a tip can use either option “to help provide vital information on crimes and criminals that will help us keep the city of Maysville safe for everyone,” Muse said.

On Thursday, in an effort to get the word out, officers were passing out fliers to let the public know about the new service.

The chief cautioned callers not to use the number for emergency calls.

“It is not meant to be used as a substitute for calling 911 in emergency situations,” he said. “In the event of an emergency, you should always dial 911.” Non-emergency calls can be sent to 606-564-9411.