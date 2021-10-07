KYTC: Speed limit change on Kentucky 57

FLEMINGSBURG –Motorists traveling on Kentucky 57 in Lewis County can expect to find a change in the speed limit on a portion f the road near Tollesboro, state officials said Wednesday.

The Kentucky Department of Highways is reducing the speed limit on part of Kentucky 57 (Mount Carmel Road) south of Tollesboro in Lewis County as a safety precaution.

The speed limit on Kentucky 57 going toward Flemingsburg from Kentucky 9 AA Highway intersection (milepoint 4.56) to just north of Evans Lane (milepoint 3.29) will be posted at 35 miles per hour.

The change is being made to boost traffic safety because of the high number of property entrances and increased traffic congestion near the AA Highway traffic signal, officials said.

