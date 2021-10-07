KYTC: Speed limit change on Kentucky 57

October 01, 2021
Ten more Kentucky counties, including one in the Buffalo Trace Area, will make the transition in October to a new driver-licensing model, administered by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, officials said this week.
The traditional issuance system of licenses and permits initiated at the Office of Circuit Court Clerk in each county is being phased out. It is being replaced by a network of KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Offices located across the state. Nineteen regional offices have been opened statewide to date, with more to come. KYTC and Kentucky’s circuit court clerks are working together to smoothly complete the transition statewide by June 30, 2022.
“It’s a new era of driver licensing in Kentucky,” Gov. Andy Beshear said “We are using technology to offer more service options than ever before, such as online appointment scheduling, online license renewal and, beginning in October, mail-in renewal. After many years of issuing driver licenses, circuit court clerks will be able to focus solely on court business, and driver licensing will be executed at new regional offices whose only business is licensing.”
Making the transition in October will be Barren, Carroll, Clay, Gallatin, Greenup, Leslie, Lewis, Lincoln, Ohio and Simpson counties. They bring to 67 the number of counties to have done so. The Office of Circuit Court Clerk in each of the 10 counties will cease driver licensing services on Oct. 25, 2021.
Residents of counties making the transition may renew or apply for a REAL ID or new standard card version of driver license, learner permit, commercial driver license or ID card at any KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office. Applicants are encouraged to make an appointment online, which can be done at drive.ky.gov | Regional Offices Map. Walk-in customers are welcomed on a first-come, first-served basis until available slots are filled.
To date, more than 30,000 Kentuckians needing to renew their current license have skipped a trip to an office by renewing online – a new service available to Kentuckians whose name and address have not changed. Visit www.DLrenewal.ky.gov for more information.
KYTC regional offices – the only place where Kentuckians can get a REAL ID – are currently operating in Bowling Green, Burlington, Catlettsburg, Columbia, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Jackson, Lexington, Louisville/Bowman Field (appointment only), Louisville/Dixie Highway (appointment only), Louisville/Hurstbourne, Madisonville, Manchester, Morehead, Owensboro, Paducah, Prestonsburg, Richmond and Somerset, with more offices planned.
Kentucky State Police will continue to administer all permit and license testing. Testing services are offered Monday through Friday by appointment. Applicants who require testing by KSP for a permit, driver license or CDL may make an appointment online by visiting http://kentuckystatepolice.org/driver-testing/.