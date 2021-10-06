MCTC helps ag pro get started on path to success

Clay Stamm of Wallingford doesn’t mince words when asked how Maysville Community and Technical College has impacted his ongoing success as an agriculture professional.

“There is no doubt in my mind that choosing MCTC was the best thing that ever happened to me in terms of preparing for the rest of my life,” he said, proudly.

Stamm, 30, recently started as a soil conservationist in the Flemingsburg office of the Natural Resources Conservation Service, formerly the Soil Conservation Service, an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Previously, he served more than seven years as county extension agent for agriculture and natural resources in Nicholas, Clark, and Rowan counties. Along the way, he met his wife, Whitney, a former extension agent in Scott County, who now teaches at Mason County Middle School.

“MCTC is where I learned how to study and to understand academics so that I could manage my time to become a successful student and have a good career,” said the young man who grew up on his family’s farm in Lewis County and helped his father raise cattle, hay, and tobacco.

He earned an associate degree at MCTC in 2011 and transferred to Morehead State University where he finished a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education while living and working on MSU’s farm, the Derrickson Agricultural Complex.

Stamm said he is excited about his move to NRCS, the federal agency that provides technical assistance to farmers, ranchers and other private landowners and land managers.

“The NRCS is committed to helping people help the land and that speaks to my love of farming and being outdoors,” he said. “Ensuring productive lands in harmony with a healthy environment is essential to the future of our country.”

