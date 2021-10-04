Fall fire season is here

Maysville-Mason County Emergency Management Director Clay Buser is reminding area residents that Oct. 1 marked the beginning of Kentucky’s fall and winter fire season.

Fall fire season runs through Dec. 15.

Under the laws of the commonwealth, during fire season it is illegal to burn within 150 feet of woodland or brushland until after 6 p.m. According to officials, burning after sunset makes it harder for fire to spread because humidity levels are usually higher and winds lower, officials said.

If a burn pile starts a wildfire, whoever started the burn pile may find themself responsible for the costs of extinguishing the blaze, according to information from Buser.

In order to help prevent a fire from spreading, officials advise:

— Clear vegetation for 10 feet around your burn pile, Keep your fire small and controllable.

— Be prepared just in case. Have a source of water (hose or bucket) and shovel nearby.

— Stay with your fire until it is dead out, even at night. Never leave your fire unattended.

Prior to burning, officials said it is a good idea to contact the local fire department, the Division of forestry or the EPA to check on any restrictions or bans that may be in effect.

