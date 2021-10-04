Suspect in Brown County shooting apprehended

Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]
Metcalf

Metcalf

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Brown County man was apprehended late Friday in Clinton County, officials said.

On Friday, Oct. 1, just before 1 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a fight involving knives and/or guns at 243 Schlitz Drive in Lake Lorelei located near Fayetteville, Ohio, officials said.

Deputies who responded to the address said they found a man who was later identified as Timothy Vogel, 32, in the home with a gunshot wound to the chest. Emergency medical personnel were called and they began to administer life-saving measures on the victim but Vogel died at the scene, according to information from BCSO.

An initial investigation by BCSO showed that Vogel was in an altercation with Jason Metcalfe, 42, who resides at 243 Schlitz Drive.

Officials said Metcalfe drew a pistol and shot Vogel in the chest.

Following the shooting, Metcalfe fled the scene and allegedly took a 2016 White Chevrolet pick-up truck bearing Ohio license HWF-2481. The suspect was last seen leaving Lake Lorelei and traveling west on Ohio 131, officials said.

Metcalfe was allegedly observed operating the truck in the vicinity of Lake Lorelei at approximately 8:44 p.m., Friday. Police units from Fayetteville Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Brown County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop the suspect vehicle which fled and proceeded through several counties before being stopped in Clinton County by a Clinton County Sheriff’s Office marked unit in the vicinity of State Route 134 and State Route 28.

Metcalfe was arrested Friday night near State Route 134 and Patch Road in Clinton County after a pursuit through multiple counties.

