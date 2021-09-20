Getting Filthy

The Skills U (Adult Education) Department at Maysville Community and Technical College joins the Coalition on Adult Basic Education and the National Association of State Directors of Adult Education to celebrate Adult Education and Family Literacy Week Sept. 19-25, 2021.

Adult Education and Family Literacy Week is celebrated across the nation to spotlight adult education and family literacy efforts. In Kentucky, there are over 317,000 working-age adults without a high school diploma. Since 2015, Kentucky Skills U has served over 123,000 Kentuckians, 17,673 of which earned their high school equivalency and were then able to go on to post-secondary or employment.

According to the Adult Education Act of 2000, adult illiteracy is a fundamental barrier to every major challenge facing Kentucky, including early childhood education, education reform, economic development, and improving the health and well-being of Kentucky’s families and communities.

The mission of Kentucky Skills U is to work with Kentuckians to improve their quality of life through education, training, and employment so they can take care of themselves and their families and help their communities and the state’s economies expand and thrive.

“More than 32 million Americans can’t read or write and over seventy-five million lack basic math skills, says Sherry Stacy, Director of MCTC Skills U. “We have an opportunity to help this issue at the local level, we just need people to take the first step and come see us. I think they will be surprised at how much they can achieve with that one step,” she adds.

If you or someone you know is looking to earn a G.E.D. visit maysville.kctcs.edu/education-training/adult-education to learn how the team at MCTC Skills U can help you take those first steps towards reaching your educational goals.