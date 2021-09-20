Getting Filthy

September 20, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Competitors take a leap of faith during Saturday’s Filthy 5K at Ford Acres Farm. All proceeds from the vent benefit A League of Their Own.

