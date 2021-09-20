Getting Filthy

September 16, 2021
AT&T has upgraded equipment on its cell towers to enable 5G service, giving Mason County residents, businesses and first responders faster, more reliable wireless service, officials with the company said this week.
“Our investment will help customers get the most out of their mobile devices,” a spokesperson for the company said.
The service has also added equipment to a tower in Orangeburg to enable Fixed Wireless Internet service. This innovative service delivers an internet connection with download speeds of at least 10Mbps and upload speeds of at least 1Mbps, the spokesperson said. The connection comes from a wireless tower to a fixed antenna on a customer’s home or business. This is an efficient way to deliver high-quality, high-speed internet to customers living in underserved rural areas.
“We appreciate our corporate broadband partners AT&T in providing positive momentum for Mason County citizens in broadband speeds. Innovations like 5G and fixed wireless will play vital roles in ensuring adequate access and speeds for business and families across Mason County,” said Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill. “I am encouraged to see positive developments such as AT&T’s 5G upgrade and our City-County Broadband Study working together to better the lives of all Mason County citizens by providing the modern services they demand.”
“A robust communications network plays a key role in Maysville’s economic future, and through private investments like this one, our economy grows stronger,” said Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill. “Today’s businesses do not rely solely on wired connections, so high-speed wireless connectivity through the upgraded 5G network is critical to keeping businesses connected and is extremely important to our residents.”
The towers used to provide this service are connected to AT&T’s network using AT&T fiber optics. AT&T has more than 1.6 million strand miles of fiber optics covering Kentucky which enables the company to offer a wide variety of products and services delivering the high-speed connectivity Kentucky businesses and residents need.
“It is important that we continue to work to bring greater access to high-speed internet to rural Kentuckians, and this announcement today marks a positive step in that direction,” said State Senator Steve West. “I look forward to continuing to work to encourage greater deployment of these vital services by the private sector.”
“This new service will go a long way toward providing reliable service for the people of this community,” said State Representative William Lawrence. “I’m extremely pleased to see AT&T step in to meet these needs and provide a service that will improve the quality of life for our families.”
“5G is the future of wireless technology and is poised to jumpstart the next wave of unforeseen mobile innovation,” said Amy Scarborough, regional director, external affairs, AT&T Kentucky. “As the first to introduce the U.S. to mobile 5G, we’ve seen its power and are excited to continue to unlock new experiences for our customers in Mason County.”
“We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. That’s why we’re also boosting network reliability and capacity as we expand our network. This helps Kentucky residents get the best possible experience over the AT&T network wherever they live, work and play,” Scarborough said.
These upgrades will also benefit public safety and first responders on FirstNet – public safety’s dedicated communications platform and give Kentucky’s first responders access to the nation’s fastest overall network experience, officials said.