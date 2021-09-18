Homeward bound

Maysville Police are warning residents who use illegal drugs or know someone who does to be aware that a recent increase in overdoses may be blamed on fentanyl.

“The Maysville Police Department would like the community to be aware that we have had a recent spike in overdoses,” a post on social media reads. ” We are concerned that there may be narcotics which may be represented as something that they are not and may contain possible fentanyl.”

Police Chief Jared Muse said officers have dealt with several overdose cases in the last few weeks and have been able to revive most of the victims using Narcan. However, at least two of the ODs ended with the individuals’ deaths, he said.

Although it will take results from toxicology tests before the cause of death can be confirmed, Muse said he suspects it will be fentanyl, an especially toxic drug.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid analgesic that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent. It is often hidden in other drugs such as methamphetamine, heroin or cocaine, Muse said, so users may not be aware of what they have taken.

“It’s just deadly,” he said.

The biggest concern is that users, both those who are addicted and recreational users, may not know what they are taking and so may not have a tolerance for the powerful drug, Muse said.

Lt. Chris Conley said there was an incident at Mason County Detention Center recently where deputies who were searching an inmate were overcome when a powdered drug was released into the air during the process. Both had to be taken to the hospital for treatment, he said.

Even though officials can not be certain what they are dealing with, Conely said MPD wants the public to know the danger they may be facing.