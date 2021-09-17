Family loses Texas home while visiting Maysville

The aftermath of the fire which destroyed the home of Adam and Alison Ashley when they were in Maysville for the funeral of Adam Ashley’s grandmother.
A family’s grief for their mother and grandmother was compounded recently when their home in Texas burned while they were in Maysville for the funeral.
Adam Ashley, the nephew of Vicki Tichenor of Maysville, along with his wife Alison and their children traveled to Maysville last week to be with family after the death of Tichenor’s mother and Adam Ashley’s grandmother, Ruby Helpenstine Webster.
Following the funeral, the Ashley’s were ready to catch a flight back to San Antonio on Sunday when they received a call telling them their home had been destroyed by fire.
According to information from a GoFundMe page set up for the family, neighbors noticed flames coming from the house in Stonewall Ranch at about 9:40 p.m., Saturday. By the time fire crews arrived, damage to the home was already “substantial.”
The cause of the fire has not been determined, according to the page.
Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the fire, according to the account.
”Even the family dog was being cared for at a friend’s house due to the family being out of town.” the account noted.
Although the family did have insurance, friends have organized the GoFundMe page to help with expenses like the insurance deductible and living expenses for the near future. Organizers hope to raise $20,000 and by Wednesday afternoon they had nearly met that goal.
Adam and Alison Ashley have four children, two boys, 8 and 10 years old, and two girls, 14 and 16 years old. They moved into the Stonewall Ranch neighborhood in April 2020 from Atlanta, Ga., just after the pandemic began.
“As the organizers of this GoFundMe, we (the Noldens) have known the Ashley’s for several years both as neighbors and through church. They are a wonderful family who needs our love, prayers, and support at this time,” the neighbors said on the fund-raising page.
Adam Ashley was born and lived in Maysville, Tichenor said. He is a financial analyst with USAA and has been working from home over the last couple of years, she said.
Tichenor said despite the loss of their home, the family is thankful no one was hurt in the fire.
“Their guardian angel was watching over them,” she said.