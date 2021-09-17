Sims will run for Fleming Judge-exec.

FLEMINGSBURG — Former State Rep. John Sims Jr. of Flemingsburg is reentering the political arena with a run for Fleming County Judge-Executive, he said Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Sims, who also formerly served as a Fleming County Magistrate, filed paperwork with the Kentucky Registry for Election Finance declaring his candidacy for Fleming County Judge-Executive in the 2022 election cycle.

Sims is running as a Republican, a change from his days as a state representative when he was elected as a Democrat.

Current Judge-Executive Larry Foxworthy, also a Republican, who has served as the county’s chief officer since 2003, was not available Thursday to say if he plans to run for reelection in 2022.

A Fleming County native, Sims has deep roots in the Fleming County community, he said.

The son of John and Debbie Sims, he is married to his high school sweetheart, the former Jenny Price, and they are the parents of three daughters — Sophia Grace (16), Isabella Claire (14) and Ava Hanson (10), all of whom attend Fleming County schools.

Sims is a graduate of Fleming County High School and Maysville Community College, where he obtained a business degree. He owns and manages Sims Dairy Queen, a fixture in Flemingsburg established by his grandparents in 1953.

In 2010, Sims successfully campaigned for and won a seat as a magistrate on the Fleming County Fiscal Court. After six years in that role, he sought was elected 70th District state House seat which includes Fleming, Mason, Bracken and Robertson counties.

In addition to his former official government roles, Sims is active in the community where he and his family are members of Flemingsburg Christian Church and he serves as deacon. He has served as chairman of the CASA Board for Fleming, Mason and Bracken counties, board member of the Fleming County/Flemingsburg Chamber of Commerce, member of the Flemingsburg and Ewing Volunteer Fire Departments, Lions Club, Fleming Masonic Lodge 112, and Fleming County Rotary Club. Additionally, he is a past board member of the Kentucky Magistrates and Commissioners Association and a graduate of the National Association of Counties Leadership Program.

Sims said he has the background to prepare him for the county’s top office.

“My government service has given me the experience and connections to step into this role and successfully advocate for Fleming County,” said Sims. “I appreciate the overwhelming support of my family and friends as they have encouraged me to seek this office. Over the next year, I look forward to discussing the future of Fleming County with our citizens.”