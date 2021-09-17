Simon Kenton Festival is this weekend

Have you ever wanted to throw a tomahawk, chat up Native Americans or meet Simon Kenton and Daniel Boone? Then you are in for a treat at the Simon Kenton Festival in Old Washington.

This annual event, set for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18 and 19, now in its 45th year, will provide you with an authentic, family-friendly experience that will have you loving this charming historic area.

This festival was started to honor Simon Kenton, who through historical accounts has been named the “Father of Mason County.”

Kenton originally arrived in Washington in 1775 and then returned 10 years later to established his station and began recruiting families and individuals to the area. Washington was once the second-largest city in Kentucky, with 119 log cabins stretching for a mile. The historic village is now known as “Old Washington.”

The two-day historical adventure will begin with the Kenton Kin, Simon Kenton, Daniel Boone and other heroes of the frontier marching to the center of Old Washington. After the American flag is raised, and the last echo of the gun salute has finished, visitors are enticed to explore a variety of vendors. Kentucky Proud items, local produce, antiques and unique crafts from all over will be nestled along the old main street. Visitors can enjoy pioneer games, demonstrators, music, shopping, food and much more.

At various times during the day, Daniel Boone, Simon Kenton, and the Chief of the Shawnee Tribe will meet at the Old Church Museum to tell about the life and times of the pioneer heroes. Make sure to have a photo taken with at least one of these frontier heroes.

Tour through one of five wonderful museums for free, to top off your historical adventure. See where Albert Sidney Johnston was born, explore the Paxton house and Inn, plus much more.

A free trolley will be running from Limestone Park, site of the Pickers & Grinners Fall Market, to the Simon Kenton Festival, so patrons can easily enjoy both events.

The Simon Kenton Festival will be sure to provide you with historical knowledge, a treasured keepsake and memories that will last a lifetime.

For a complete schedule of events, visit www.maysville-online.com