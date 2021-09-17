AA Highway repaving set for Bracken

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 said a portion of Kentucky 9 AA Highway in Bracken County is set for resurfacing beginning next week.

Work is scheduled to start Monday, Sept. 20, on a 2-mile section of the roadway between Holts Creek and the Pendleton County line (17.9 – 19.9 mile-marker).

During work hours, about 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, contractors will reduce the roadway to one lane with traffic controlled by flaggers. Work will take about three to four days to complete. Motorists should expect short delays or seek alternate routes.

