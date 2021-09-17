AA Highway repaving set for Bracken

Jacob Wolfe works each day to connect new students to Maysville Community and Technical College and now he also is developing plans to keep them connected to MCTC after they leave the institution as alumni.

As the newly-appointed alumni coordinator, in addition to his duties as an admissions specialist, Wolfe sees the potential impact of thousands of former students who could share his personal affection for MCTC.

“Maintaining a strong relationship with our alumni is vital to spreading the word to prospective students about MCTC being their best choice for bettering their lives, just as I discovered,” he said.

Wolfe credits Amanda Conley, the college’s first alumni coordinator, with starting to generate excitement among alumni during her brief stint last spring before becoming MCTC’s director of human relations.

“She and I have a shared vision of building something different with MCTC’s alumni base so that it becomes a unique and fun group to be a part of,” Wolfe said. “My end goal is to establish a strong foundation for the Alumni Association built on teamwork, fun, community relations, and a never-ending commitment to our students and alumni.”

A key part of his strategy is for the alumni group to regularly host events at each of MCTC’s campuses in Cynthiana, Maysville, Morehead, and Mount Sterling.

In fact, the first event tentatively is being planned at Cynthiana in October, subject to changes in pandemic protocols. Details will be forthcoming on the alumni association’s Facebook page, website, and other media.

Wolfe said that MCTC alumni living in or near the communities of all four campuses will be invited to join the Alumni Association’s board and various committees.

“Enrolling at this community and technical college changed the direction of my life and I believe there are many others with certificates, diplomas, and degrees from MCTC who feel the same,” Wolfe said. “If you earned a career credential here, that automatically makes you part of our alumni family.”

Wolfe was leaning toward a military path during his junior year at Harrison County High School in Cynthiana when he became aware of the dual credit program that allows Kentucky high schoolers to earn college credit at any KCTCS institution before they finish the 12th grade.

MCTC’s Licking Valley Campus is near the high school and Wolfe began his college adventure as a high school senior. As an MCTC student he was recognized for leadership and worked part-time as a student recruiter while earning an associate degree.

That led to a full-time job in admissions at MCTC and he continued his undergraduate education at Northern Kentucky University. He finished a bachelor’s degree at NKU and received the prestigious W. Frank Steely Senior Award.

He currently is a graduate student at NKU, having spent the month of June in Iceland on a study tour as part of his master’s degree coursework. He credits his parents with giving him a new educational perspective and the determination to experience more of the world.

“My personal success is due to the decision I made to start my higher education journey at MCTC, and I want to help other alumni come to the same realization,” he said.

To learn more about MCTC alumni involvement, contact Wolfe at jacob.wolfe@kctcs.edu