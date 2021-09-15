City puts solar on the web

Mary Ann Kearns

Planning and Zoning Administrator George Larger has created a web page with information concerning the proposed development of solar energy systems in Mason County.

“I have created a web page on the City of Maysville’s website titled ‘Solar in Mason County,’” Larger said Friday. “It has links to drafts of Mason County’s Solar Energy Systems ordinance and information on developers interested in developing Solar Energy Systems in Mason County.”

The web page came about after several companies proposed placing solar panel farms covering several thousand acres in the May’s Lick Area of Mason County. Deciding how land use by that industry will be regulated is in the hands of the Joint Planning Commission.

The JPC took the first look at the first draft of an ordinance earlier this month that would regulate industrial solar energy sites in the county.

Larger presented what he called “a very rough draft” of a proposed ordinance, primarily modeled after the 2014 wind energy conversion systems ordinance adopted following proposals to place wind turbines in the same area. Although there are many differences there are also many similarities in how the renewable energy systems may impact the community, officials said.

The page on the city’s website devoted to the issue contains that first draft, Larger said.

The page will be updated on an as-needed basis.

You can find the web page at https://www.cityofmaysville.com/solar-in-mason-county/

The proposed projects include up to 6,000 acres and could hold as many as 600,000 solar panels, according to information from the JPC meeting on the issue.

The issue has divided the May’s Lick community into two camps.

Those in favor of solar farms say they provide much-needed sources of renewable energy and bring in more tax revenue than farmland.

Those opposed say the solar projects take away valuable farmland that will never produce crops again, the panels can have adverse effects on water tables and water runoff and there is not a plan in place should a site ever be decommissioned.

