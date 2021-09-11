Covid making younger, sicker, quicker

Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

More younger Kentuckians are getting sicker than ever from the COVID-19 delta variant, officials said.

According to information from the New York Times, “Doctors have coined a new phrase to describe them: “younger, sicker, quicker.” Many physicians treating them suspect that the delta variant of the coronavirus, which now accounts for more than 80 percent of new infections nationwide, is playing a role.”

“In the past month, ventilator use at hospitals has nearly tripled due to the surge from the delta variant,” Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday. “Just yesterday we broke yet another record for Kentuckians on ventilators and in the hospital, along with a record-high positivity rate.”

On Thursday, Kentucky recorded 5,252 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 new deaths, according to information from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Nearly one-third of those cases were in children 18 and under.

A recent breakdown in COVID cases provided by the Buffalo Trace District Health Department shows, unlike other waves of COVID-19, the most recent surge is among those 20-59 years of age.

Since the pandemic began, BTHD information shows, most cases are in the 20-29 age range with 409 cases, 30-39 age range with 353 cases; 40-49 age range with 371 cases; 50-59 age range with 358 cases; and 606-69 age range with 316 cases. Cases in the 70 and above range total 316.

Cases by gender from BTHD show 55.8 percent of cases are male and 44.2 percent female.

Previous waves showed the elderly as the most vulnerable. Consequentially, that is now the most vaccinated segment of society with 86 percent of those over 70 having taken the vaccine.

In Bracken County, information released by the Bracken County Health Department shows most recent cases in the 11-50 year age range.

The current case count of COVID-19 being reported in area counties late Friday include:

Mason County — 2,313 total cases, 212 active, 43 deaths.

Robertson County — 319 cases, 28 active, 15 deaths.

Bracken County — 907 total cases, 77 active, 10 deaths.

Lewis County — 2,073 total cases, 198 active cases, 49 deaths.

Fleming County — 1,833 total cases, 73 active, 28 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 3,186 total cases, 62 deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 4,996 total cases, 65 deaths.

