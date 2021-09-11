Clark remembers 9/11

I can still remember the first time I went to visit my Aunt Georga in New York City.

My favorite aunt had moved to the city officially in October 1987, after living in Manhattan for 3 months in 1986 while learning the title role of the opera “Carmen.”

In June 1993, Georga Osborne moved into the unique building which she still calls home. Located in central NYC, Hell’s Kitchen is the heart of the theatre and arts community. A short walk from Broadway, Aunt Georga’s close-knit apartment community incorporates about 3,500 residents, all of whom work in the performing arts as actors, singers, instrumentalists, dancers, artists, performers, stagehands, wardrobe, ushers, etc…

The elevators in New York went higher than I could ever remember having traveled in a building. If you were lucky enough you might step into the small space with someone who would sing a few songs or tell jokes to break the ice. Everyone knew each other or didn’t know a stranger, and the security guards at the front desk knew everyone.

My first trip led to my second trip. And before I knew it every summer I was going to visit Aunt Georga for no less than a week at a time. She didn’t have any immediate family living there, but it was always obvious she had a community surrounding her, unlike anything you would find anywhere else in the world.

The day the Twin Towers fell, I couldn’t believe that what I was watching was real. Disbelief was quickly followed by worry. I’d looked at the Towers with my Aunt many times from her apartment balcony and couldn’t comprehend the magnitude of the events or what would happen next.

“It was such a shock to everyone; the whole city, the whole country, the whole world,” recalled Aunt Georga. “It took days before we realized we may not be attacked again.”

She described noticing earlier in the day what a clear beautiful blue sky surrounded the city. As it would have been on any other normal Tuesday, Aunt Georga visited the neighborhood open space and took her Shih Tzu dog, Mac out for his morning walk. She visited with a neighbor and then went back up the 42 floors to her apartment.

Once inside the apartment where she had left the TV on, she heard Al Roker on NBC say that a plane had hit one of the World Trade Center towers. She went out onto the terrace where she could see the smoke and from where she would watch the events in real-time, looking back and forth at the TV inside. (She was spared the trauma of watching the second plane hit the south tower.)

“It was so surreal,” she recalled. As the Towers fell, her partner had been working across the street from them, in lower Manhattan. He was able to let her know he was leaving work and walking home. The hours passed and she waited, hoping he would get home alright.

“I spoke with neighbors as it was happening. One, a woman named Rae, had a daughter who worked on the 7th floor at No. 1 World Trade Center,” said Aunt Georga, who added that Rae’s daughter and Georga’s partner had survived the attack.

It’s hard to remember a time when we weren’t texting on the regular, messaging through social media, or contacting each other in a way that produced instant results.

“In 2001, texting had not yet become ubiquitous,” recalled Aunt Georga. After I had approached her about speaking to her regarding the 20-year anniversary of 9/11, she went back through her Palm Treo calendar and recalled the events of the weeks before and after. She also recalled what an asset she had at home during the events by having internet access, an aspect of daily life many did not yet have.

“Nobody had phone service because the phone towers had been on top of the World Trade Center. Having the internet allowed me to keep our friends and family informed as well as neighbors,” said Aunt Georga. “The whole city was taking care of each other.”

The days that followed 9/11, Georga recalled as so very quiet.

“The only sounds you could hear were the sirens. For years after 9/11, when I would hear the sirens go by it just made me have a gut-wrenching feeling of terror, anticipation, or anxiety.” She also recalled the acrid smell of burning electrical wiring and jet fuel.

“Only emergency vehicles were allowed to be on the roads,” described Aunt Georga. “So we (a group of friends) walked up about 20 blocks to The Red Cross to donate blood and they were closed. They didn’t need blood because there were no survivors. That was devastating news.”

At a loss of what to do next, Aunt Georga recalled walking in a state of shock to Central Park.

“The park was full,” she said. “Nobody was working because everything had been shut down. Families and kids were playing but they were silent. Everyone was being respectful, but everyone was also in a state of shock.” Among the shutdowns in the days that followed included all of Broadway, which was closed for several weeks.

My talented aunt has sung quite a bit all over the beautiful city, to say the least, including performances with the New York Choral Artists who were the professional choir of the New York Philharmonic. The orchestra had been preparing to open the season with their annual gala and “instead of doing what they had planned, they changed the program to the “Brahms Requiem” which we had done in the previous season. Everyone donated their time and talents to the fundraiser for the World Trade Center Disaster Relief Fund. It felt good to be doing something,” she remembered.

“We started rehearsals on the 15th of September,” she looked through her calendar. “We had rehearsals every day and did the concert on the 20th. It is always gratifying to sing, because it’s so emotional. It is such a beautiful piece, and it is difficult to sing and not cry under normal circumstances, but, it is also uplifting and powerful. It was broadcast live on TV and on the plaza at Lincoln Center so that overflow audience could watch, and I think it brought a sense of peace to a lot of people. When artists are unable to do their art, they find a way to use their art to heal.”

As things slowly started to come back to normal Aunt Georga remembered how much the entire world was sending love, donating, and helping New York and the entire country recover from the 9/11 attacks.

“The night before 9/11, on 9/10, there was a concert, or service, for a Broadway Blessing at Saint Luke’s on West 46th. I was in the chorus. It had been such a feel-good, inspiring night. We were all so pumped for the new season and the next round of auditions,” said Aunt Georga. “I had completely forgotten about that until I looked at my calendar notes today.”

She also recalled all of the auditions and shows that were canceled, “Interesting to look back and look at those days and be reminded of how things can change. After everything happened, I didn’t take things so much for granted.”

I’m thankful the years that have followed have been filled with many trips to visit my favorite aunt in her favorite town with many musical adventures. She still lives in the same apartment building on the 42nd floor surrounded by an incredible and loving community.