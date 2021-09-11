Clark remembers 9/11

Col. Jim Clark greets long-time friend and former neighbor, Doris Thoroughman, Covered Bridge member. Both are formerly from the Tollesboro area.

Col. Jim Clark, USMC Retired, spoke to the Covered Bridge Chapter of Kentucky Public Retirees and guests Thursday morning at Double S Entertainment Center in Flemingsburg.

Colonel Clark spoke about his experience while serving in the military during the 9/11 attack. He stated that he was in the Pentagon during the attack and how he managed to get out and call his family. He said that some of the employees were not as fortunate as he.

It was a somber message to those in attendance and made everyone aware of just how important our freedom is in America. Col. Clark is a retired 30-year veteran of the United States Marines. He and his wife, Claudia reside in Flemingsburg.

