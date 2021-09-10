Two named in MC indictments

September 10, 2021
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]
A Mason County grand jury handed down two indictments naming two individuals in unrelated incidents when it met this week.

Brandon Lee Newdigate, 41, of Maysville, was indicted for first-degree stalking for an alleged incident that took place on July 8, according to court records.

Newdigate is accused of intentionally stalking a person and making explicit or implicit threats “to place that person in reasonable fear of serious physical injury or death.” The indictment claims that Newdigate was convicted of a felony and/or misdemeanor in the past five years involving the same person and that a court-issued protective order was on record to protect that same person.

Newdigate also faces a first-degree persistent felony offender charge in connection with the indictment.

The stalking charge carries a 1-5 year sentence if convicted.

Newdigate remains lodged in the Mason County Detention Center under a $10,000 cash bond.

Timothy Jerome Glisper, 41, of Edgewood, New Mexico, is charged with second-degree burglary by the grand jury after he allegedly entered a dwelling on Kentucky 2514 on July 18, “with the intent to commit a crime…”

Glisper was arrested on Aug. 9 and lodged in MCDC where he remains on a $25,000 cash bond.

Second-degree burglary carries a 5-10 year sentence if convicted.

