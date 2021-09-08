Motorists reminded to “Share the Road” for tour

Cyclists take off from Limestone Landing for last year’s race.

Organizers of the Limestone Cycling Tour are reminding motorists to be on the lookout for cyclists on Saturday and to “Share the Road” as the tour hits area highways and backroads.

This year’s event takes place on Sept. 11 and coincides with Patriot Day so a patriotic theme was chosen by organizers to remember those lives lost and recognizing our military and first responders.

This year marks their 13th year for this annual cycling event and fourth year as part of the Kentucky Cycling Challenge.

Organizers are preparing for a much larger crowd than the last two years. With nearly 550 participants already registered, last-minute registrations could add an additional 300 or more, officials said.

This one-day event will allow cyclists to choose one of four supported routes ranging in distance of 25 – 100 miles beginning in downtown Maysville, traveling through Minerva, Augusta, Germantown, Old Washington, May’s Lick, and Orangeburg.

Under Kentucky law, vehicles passing a bicycle are required to use the adjacent lane if available and to allow a minimum of three feet.

Designated routes and the estimated times they will be in use include:

7 – 9 a.m. — West Second Street, Kentucky 8 to Big Hiney, Tuckahoe Road, Big Pond, Charleston Bottoms, Kentucky 3056, Valley Pike, Minerva-Tuckahoe.

8:30 a.m.-noon — Kentucky 435, downtown Augusta, Dutch Rodge Road, Asbury Road, Vermilion Road, Kentucky 875, Kentucky 10 at Germantown, Kentucky 3056, Kentucky 8 into town.

Noon-5 p.m. — Kentucky 596, Brandwine, Calrk’s Run Road, Slack Pike, Kentucky 3056, Key Pike, Parker Land, Helena Road, Taylor Mill Road, Kentucky 1234, Day Pike, Kentucky 10, East Second Street.

The annual charity bike ride which has been organized by the Limestone Cycling Tour, Inc., a nonprofit organization, for the last several years, was formerly known as A Ride to Remember. The 2009 inaugural ride was created by a fellow cyclist in memory of his friend Zach Ruble who was an avid cyclist. Proceeds raised from the ride are donated to the Zachary Ruble Memorial Scholarship administered by the Hayswood Foundation in Maysville and a second scholarship established in 2019 through the Maysville Community & Technical College Foundation, the Limestone Cycling Tour Scholarship.

