Click returning to MCTC as associate dean

Five years after retiring, Stanley Click of Morehead decided that he wasn’t finished with helping folks enroll in college, earn a work credential, and then find a good-paying job with a future.

As a result, the former faculty member and administrator at Maysville Community and Technical College is rejoining the MCTC family as its first associate dean for technical education and as associate director of the Rowan Campus.

“Retirement was a welcome change after 25 years of teaching but I realized a few months ago that I still have the desire and energy to help recruit students into and through technology programs that can change their lives,” he said.

Click recently was recognized by the naming of MCTC’s new welding laboratory to honor his leadership in building MCTC’s welding technology program into its respected position in Kentucky and elsewhere.

“This new administrative job will be a challenge because of all of the changes in workforce dynamics in recent years, both in industry and technical education,” Click said. “Also, I will be busy learning about our new programs and facilities while becoming acquainted with faculty members who came to MCTC in recent years.”

One of his priorities will be revisiting technology-based employers in the College’s 19-county service area.

“I’ve maintained a few of my industry contacts but here are many new and expanded companies which represent potential job opportunities for our students,” Click added.

Retired at the rank of full professor, he says he likely will continue teaching a single class in blueprint reading, a critical skill for welders.

Click, who started his new job on Sept. 1, came to Morehead in 1984 to join the faculty of Rowan State Vocational-Technical School, a forerunner of Rowan Technical College which, in turn, merged in 2004 with Maysville Community College to form MCTC.

His administrative experience includes program coordinator, department chair, academic coordinator of the Rowan Campus and as administrator of the federal funding provided by the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act.

He and his wife, Jane, a retired nurse practitioner for the VA, have a daughter, two sons and five grandchildren. Kelly Click Thomas is a nurse at the UofL Hospital. Stephen Click is in dental school at UK and Andrew Click is a civil engineer in Las Vegas.

