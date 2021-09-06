Adams genealogy group could end from lack of members

A wealth of local history at the Adams County Genealogical Society is at risk of disappearing due to a decline in members and interest.

The Adams County Genealogical Society began in 1978 when advertisements were placed in local newspapers.

The first meeting was held on Nov. 2, 1978, in the former commissioners’ office at the courthouse. The appointed officers were President Evelyn Scalf, Vice-President Dorothy Helton, Secretary and Treasurer Rosa Mae Rolph and Programming and Publicity Officer Barbara Rolph. There were 13 charter members altogether.

Of the 13 original charter members, only Ethel Chambers, 86, of Seaman, Ohio, remains active today.

“I have been on the board since we formed in 1978. I am a charter member and the only active charter member,” said Chambers.

By February 1979, meetings were held in the basement of the courthouse. By 1986, there were 504 members.

“They let us have the tiny room as you go down the ramp. That is where we had our library. We didn’t have very much to start with,” she said.

In 1981, the society registered with the state and became a corporation in September 1981, acquiring a vendor’s license and becoming a 501(C)(3) with the Internal Revenue Service. It is also registered with the state as a charitable trust organization.

In 1982, the society assisted The Historical Society in raising money to purchase the present-day Heritage Center at 507 N. Cherry Street in West Union, Ohio. The two societies formed an agreement on March 25, 1982, to share the building, and on Dec. 8, 1988, The Genealogical Society moved into the Adams County Heritage Center.

“We started out in [the] little room [in the back], and we now have over 2,000 family files. We just kept coming out,” she said, laughing. It’s been fascinating to watch it evolve, she said.

“I got started in [genealogy in] 1975. My mother-in-law passed away, and there were a bunch of pictures. My husband Roger’s brother told me to just throw them away. I said ‘oh, you can’t. Can I have them?’ So, they gave them to me. There happened to be a gentleman in his 90s that grew up as a neighbor to Roger’s dad. There was a woman in her 90s that knew Roger’s mother’s side of the family. So, we got names they did not know anything about. The grandparents had passed away before the boys were born,” said Chambers.

Chambers has watched the society grow through the decades inch by inch.

“I have seen it grow by inches. I never really thought about it. We have probably 1,000 books. We have family books, military, state inventories, wills, books from surrounding counties. The ladies that really did the work were Wilma Brumley, Katie Miller and Betty Lathrop. Katie almost lived here. I had good people that really knew [their stuff],” said Chambers.

Over the years, the genealogical society has serviced thousands of people.

“We’ve had people from Hawaii, from England, from Canada. This year, we’ve had people from Kansas and New York City. We get emails and calls from people doing research. We feel like there are so many people that do want to know about their families. A lot is because they don’t know their mother or father since DNA has come out. We feel like we are helping those people. It’s just history. It’s the history of Adams County. Adams County was one of the first counties, so everybody came down the river. Some people didn’t stay here for very long, and then they went on West. We’ve copied all of the cemeteries, and people have been really good at letting us go on private property to do it. They did those early, during the first couple of years we were open,” said Chambers.

What was once a prolific society of 504 members has slowly been consumed by a shadow of disinterest as the years trudged on. Local membership has declined significantly, and current members rarely participate.

“I think that [membership] has [declined]. Somebody said the other day that this is the best-kept secret in Adams County. A lot of people will come in and say, ‘well we wondered what was in here.’ When people are younger, and especially now, [there are so many distractions]. I have thoroughly enjoyed it here, myself,” said Chambers.

As board members age with no members to take their places, the society is threatened with extinction. There’s no emphasis on history anymore, laments Chambers.

“There is a fear, there really is. I just turned 86. We have talked about it quite a bit. We would love to have some local people to be members,” she said. They would be glad to help new members learn what to do and how to do it, she said.

“I have the policy of letting them do it themselves. Once they find something about their family, they do get excited about it. You have to like what you do as a hobby. We would be willing to work with them and teach them,” said Chambers.

The Genealogical Society offers a multitude of services to the public, such as cemetery records, census records, newspaper microfilm, marriage records, obituaries, family histories, history records, estate inventories, court records, pension papers, tax lists as well as numerous shelves of books about surrounding counties, states, military books and records and Native American records.

Those interested in becoming a member can call (937)544-8522, or visit the society at 507 N. Cherry Street in West Union, Ohio, from noon – 4 p.m. Thursday and Saturday.