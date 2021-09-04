Motorists given heads-up for Saturday run

The Maysville Police Department is advising motorists to be aware of traffic delays Saturday as the community hosts the Two Bridge Run, beginning at 8 a.m.
“We are requesting that motorists avoid the areas below if at all possible,” a spokesperson for MPD said. “Those areas mainly include the Simon Kenton Bridge, the entire length of Second Street from the William Harsha Bridge to the area of M’s Eatery on Second Street, and Third Street from Bridge Street to Wall Street. If you are traveling in the area, please expect delays, and more importantly, please slow down and look for runners and walkers.”
With a 5K route and one 10 mile run route, both races will begin at about 8 a.m. at Limestone and McDonald Parkway. Both runs are expected to be concluded by 11 a.m., officials said.
The 5k will travel west on McDonald Parkway until making a left turn onto Wall Street, then a left onto Third Street until the Simon Kenton Bridge and continuing into Ohio. Then the runners will return across the Simon Kenton Bridge, turn right onto Third Street, making a right onto Limestone Street, and finishing at Limestone Landing.
Participants in the 10-mile run head up Limestone Street and make a left on Second Street going the wrong way, continue east on Second Street until making a left on Prospect, left on Kentucky Avenue, left on Lee Avenue, making a right on Second Street and running to Bridge Street. They will go up Bridge Street the wrong way, then right onto East Third Street, right on Simon Kenton Bridge into Ohio, return to Kentucky on the William Harsha Bridge, then right on West Second Street and running to Wall Street, then left on Wall Street, followed by a quick right onto McDonald Parkway to finish at Limestone Landing.
If you must travel, police ask that you please slow down and be aware of runners in the area.
“This is a large event with about 300 participants and we wish to keep all of them safe,” officials said. “Please help us do so.”