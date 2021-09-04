Motorists given heads-up for Saturday run

The Mason County Joint Planning Commission took the first look at a rough draft of an ordinance on Wednesday that would regulate industrial solar energy sites in the county.

The recent increase in COVID-19 cases prompted the JPC to close the meeting to the public and instead to conduct it virtually on Maysville municipal Facebook page.

Several companies have all proposed placing solar panel farms covering several thousand acres in the May’s Lick Area of Mason County. Deciding how land use by that industry will be regulated is in the hands of the JPC.

Maysville Zoning Administrator George Larger presented what he called “a very rough draft” of a proposed ordinance, primarily modeled after the 2014 wind energy conversion systems ordinance adopted following proposals to place wind turbines in the same area. Although there are many differences there are also many similarities in how the renewable energy systems may impact the community, officials said.

Discussions for the proposal, lasted for more than two hours as members of the JPC discussed issues ranging from intent and purpose to post-construction regulations. In between, issues such as how the footprint of a proposed solar farm would be established to restrictions on height, reflectivity and noise were also on the table.

Members of the panel acknowledged that some residents are concerned with how the aesthetics of the landscape may be marred by solar panels, although buffering will required.

Commissioner Xandy Stewart pointed out that utility service poles are already a point of the scenery.

“If I can accept utility poles on every road in Mason County, I can learn to accept solar panels just as easy,” he said.

Larger advised commissioners that discussion on setbacks for solar farms should be held for discussion at a public meeting.

Under the WECS ordinance, a one-mile (5,280 feet) setback distance is required betweene wind turbines and property lines; residential dwellings, regularly occupied industrial or institutional buildings; public road right-of-way measured from the center of the WECS Tower to the edge of the right-of-way; other rights-of-way such as railroads and public utility easements measured from the center of the WECS Tower to the edge of the right-of-way; public conservation lands; rural residential districts and communities; incorporated limits of a municipality and county boundary; wetlands as defined by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; and above-ground electric transmission or distribution line.

Decommissioning a site was also a topic for the commission as was signage regulations both during and after construction.

Commissioner Annette Walters suggested the JPC should hear from experts in the field of soil conservation and wildlife should for opinions on how solar farms might impact soil retention and drainage and wildlife movement and hunting.

Commissioners said earlier that if a project is sited in Mason County, construction will take about a year and could require as many as 500 construction workers. Full-time workers at a completed site would number about 10.

The proposed projects include up to 6,000 acres and could hold as many as 600,000 solar panels, according to information from the JPC meeting on the issue.

Those in favor of solar farms say they provide much-needed sources of renewable energy and bring in more tax revenue than farm land.

Those opposed say the solar projects take away valuable farmland that will never produce crops again, the panels can have adverse effects on water tables and water runoff and there is not a plan in place should a site ever be decommissioned.

No date for a public hearing has been set.