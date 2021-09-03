MCTC Celebrates achievements, promotions and years of Service

The administration of Maysville Community and Technical College marked achievements, promotions and years of service by its faculty and staff during their most recent Friday Forum held on Aug. 27.

This ceremony traditionally occurs during the college’s Fall convocation but was held remotely this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic kept us from coming together physically for this recognition, but that does not make these achievements any less significant,” said Interim President Russ Ward. “The team at MCTC has time and again shown its resiliency and I’m glad we were able to celebrate that once again.”

Among those recognized was:

Faculty Institute on Teaching

Michelle Thoroughman – Developer Team, Missy Bishop – v2 Developer Team/Mentor, Jennifer Ouderkirk – Mentor

KCTCS Innovative Educator

Jacquelin Tumlin, Jennifer Garner, Lauren Donovan

Faculty Institute on Teaching: Foundations

Rebecca Pugh

KCTCS LEAD Academy (Leadership Enrichment and Development)

Brady Shultz, Maggie Price, Justin Weiss

Years of Service

Five Years of Service – William Booker, James Crouch, Blaine Ostrom, Charles Lykins, Jessica Sorrell, Mary Prater, David Hatton

10 Years of Service – Melinda Walker

15 Years of Service – Garon Overley, Jessica Kern

20 Years of Service – Debra Kennard, Carrie Taylor, Marlene Vice

25 Years of Service – Sandy Power, Tina Curtis

30 Years of Service – Dana Calland, Lori Gaunce, Gwynn Gallenstein

35 Years of Service – Jeff Wylie

Faculty Promotions

Professor – Brianna Whitten, Justin Weiss, Kenneth Barnett, Melanie Morris

Assistant Professor – Dawn Greenfield, Elizabeth Dement, Tyler Newsom

Associate Professor – Michelle Thoroughman, Dallas McKinney

