KYGMC, city to display vet banners

The banners are starting to arrive and staff at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center are excited and anxious to get them in place.

Maysville will be joining cities across the state and the nation that honor veterans by hanging banners with their likeness along city streets.

The idea came about as staff in the education department at the KYGMC were planning exhibits for the upcoming literacy campaign, also called the Big Read. The book for this year’s campaign is The Nightingale, by Kristen Hannah. It is about German-occupied France during World War II. The discussion led to ways to ideas on how to incorporate the museum’s Old Pogue Experience into the campaign.

According to information from Education Curator Tandy Nash, Director Emeritus Louis Browning contacted Peter Pogue in hopes of finding what the Pogue distillery did during World War II. He learned that the distillery did make fuel alcohol for the war. Pogue said his Uncle Bud, H.E. Pogue IV and his father, John P. Pogue Sr. both served in the Navy. Peter’s father was a Seabee in the Marshall Islands. Peter had often thought it would be great to hang street (light pole) banners with pictures of those individuals from Maysville who served in any war.

“That is all he had to say,” Nash said. “KYGMC was on it! City Commissioner Victor McKay and City Manager Matt Wallingford were behind the idea 100 percent.”

Now, that idea is about to come to fruition. The first banners have arrived, Nash said, and will be hung soon and will be featured each year.

“These banners will be displayed throughout downtown Maysville from September through Veterans Day. They will be stored at the museum and put out again each year to ensure the sacrifices of our heroes are never forgotten,” she said. “Maysville will be able to celebrate our local veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.”

Orders for the banners are still being accepted through Sept. 11 at the KYGMC. The cost is $105, which includes hardware for hanging the banners. Contact Tandy Nash at [email protected] and provide the name of the veteran, branch of service, years of service, particular war and the locations they may have fought. The veteran does not have to be deceased in order to be honored. You also need to provide a military picture and make a check out to the museum to pay for the banner and hardware.