Scammers target local bank

September 3, 2021
Scammers have targeted the Bank of Maysville and its customers, bank officials and Maysville Police are warning customers.

The scam first came to light on Tuesday after bank officials received several calls from consumers saying they had received calls from what appeared to be the bank’s phone number.

That is not the only means of scamming customers the thieves are using, according to officials. The scammers are also using customers’ log-in information in an attempt to access accounts.

“Bank of Maysville is warning the public and its customers not to give any account information to anyone over the telephone or the internet,” officials with the bank said. “Bank officials would never call its customers requesting personal information.”

According to information uncovered through investigation by MPD, the person committing the fraud is calling account holders with the Bank of Maysville and reads to the potential victim the last four digits of their Bank of Maysville credit/debit card. The person committing the fraud then tells the potential victim that they need to reset their password. An email is then sent to the potential victim by a Bank of Maysville email. Once the password is changed by the potential victim, the person committing the fraud has access to their account, police said.

Police and bank officials cautioned customers to refrain from sharing any personal information over the phone or answering any questions related to personal or account information if they are called by a person who states that they are with the Bank of Maysville.

“No employee with the Bank of Maysville will ask you any of these questions over the phone,” officials said.

Anyone who has questions should contact the bank at 606-564-4001.

