Slide blocks Lewis highway

September 2, 2021
Crews from Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 9 worked Wednesday to clear the roadway blocked by a hillside slide.

FLEMINGSBURG — Slide damage has blocked Kentucky 59 (Vanceburg Hill) at mile marker 22 just south of Kentucky 9 AA Highway intersection at Vanceburg in Lewis County, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Wednesday.

The road will remain closed until further notice. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

Crews are bringing in heavy equipment to remove mud and rock slide debris, and will make highway repairs as needed once the extent of damage is known.

Work will likely take several days as the hillside gave way about 300 feet up, and there is a lot of debris to move, officials said. Although crews hoped to have at least on lane of the road open late Wednesday, they said motorists should be prepared for daytime road closures for some time until repairs are complete.

Until the roadway is safe to reopen or repairs are complete, Kentucky 59 will remain closed.

Local motorists should detour using Kentucky 344, Kentucky 989, or other routes to reconnect to the AA Highway. For those connecting between Morehead and Vanceburg, consider using Kentucky 32 through Flemingsburg or detour to the AA Highway at Grayson.

