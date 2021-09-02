Slide blocks Lewis highway

Up to 400 runners are expected Saturday for Maysville’s Two Bridge Run, hosted by the Maysville Rotary Club.

”We expect 350-400 runners on Saturday morning,” Rotary member and race organizer Jeremy Faulkner said. “We currently have 340 registered: 160 in the 10 Miler, which is the most we’ve ever had, and 180 in the 5K. The weather forecast for Saturday looks ideal (mid-60’s and sun) so we anticipate a late registration surge as the weekend approaches, which will push us to our biggest crowd ever.”

The race gets its name for the inclusion of Maysville’s two bridges that runners cross — the historic Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge and the newer William Harsha Bridge.

The race, which includes a 10 Miler and a 5k Run/Walk begins and ends at Limestone Landing in downtown Maysville.

”The route for the 10 Miler will be identical to the 2018 and 2019 events. Both will start at Limestone Landing in downtown Maysville,” Faulkner explained. “The 10 Miler racers will head east on Second Street at 8 a.m. and the 5K racers will head west on McDonald Parkway starting at about 8:05 a.m. The 5K route may have a minor route change that most racers won’t notice. We think our routes are efficient and picturesque, so we aren’t planning on changing anything!”

Motorists should be aware of traffic interruptions for the race. The Simon Kenton bridge will be closed from about 7:45 a.m. until all racers are safely past that point on both courses, likely around 9:30 a.m., Faulkner said.

He said officials will also be limiting traffic on East Second and West Third Street for about 30 minutes starting at 8.

Traffic on Kentucky 8 between the Harsha Bridge and downtown will be limited access until about 10 a.m. Racers/walkers will be utilizing the pedestrian pathway in Aberdeen to limit the traffic inconvenience on U..S 52, Faulkner said.

In a nod to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers offered a virtual runner option for 2021. Individuals can run the 5K or 10 Miler whenever they like and submit proof of their accomplishment via a running companion app like Strava or Nike Run Club. Race officials will then ship their shirt, bib, and finisher medal (10 Miler) to them if they are unable to attend in person or have COVID health concerns.

This year’s race is the first since 2019, so organizers are excited to get underway.

“We had to postpone and ultimately cancel our 2020 event due to Simon Kenton bridge structural repairs and COVID concerns, so this has been over two years in the making, Faulkner said. “We have been waiting since April 2019 for this weekend and we’re extremely excited that so many of our participants stuck with us through the challenges of last year.”

From an idea to becoming a reality, the Two Bridge Run is something the area can be proud of, Faulkner said.

“We had a vision to make this the premier road race in the region and we feel really good about what we’ve built,” Faulkner said. “My fellow Maysville Rotarians and all the law enforcement personnel, plus other volunteers who come together to make this happen really deserve a pat on the back. This event requires nearly 50 people to give of their time and talents to work registration, help control traffic, make sure our runners are safe and hydrated, and numerous other jobs. We simply could not do this without them.”

Meadowview Regional Medical Center is the event’s Cornerstone Partner for the fourth year in a row. Stober, Carlson Software, Mitsubishi, PPI, Primary Plus, Nesco, Old Pogue, AT&T, and Reliable Transportation Solutions also all return as partners for our event.

For more information on the Two Bridge Run 10 Miler and 5k Walk/Run, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Maysville/TwoBridgeRun.

Registration for both races ends at 8 a.m., Sept. 4.