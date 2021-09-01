In their honor

September 1, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Sgt. Jason Simpson and Sgt. Roland Howard, both with the U.S. Army Reserves, walked 13 miles on Monday in honor of the 13 service members killed by a bomb blast at Kabul airport in Afghanistan last week. The pair stopped for a rest in Mount Olivet.

Sgt. Jason Simpson and Sgt. Roland Howard, both with the U.S. Army Reserves, walked 13 miles on Monday in honor of the 13 service members killed by a bomb blast at Kabul airport in Afghanistan last week. The pair stopped for a rest in Mount Olivet.

Sgt. Jason Simpson and Sgt. Roland Howard, both with the U.S. Army Reserves, walked 13 miles on Monday in honor of the 13 service members killed by a bomb blast at Kabul airport in Afghanistan last week. The pair stopped for a rest in Mount Olivet.

Trending Recipes