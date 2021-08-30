American Legion Post 633 receives legendary piece of history

Wreckage pieces from the Boeing B-17G (42-38112 “Mrs. Geezil”) which crashed 16 miles northeast of Darmstadt, Germany. (Provided)

WEST UNION, Ohio — The Charles H. Eyre American Legion Post 633 in Seaman, Ohio, has received a legendary piece of history connected to its namesake.

Eyre, of Adams County, Ohio, born June 27, 1922, was a Technical Sargeant in the Army and served during World War Two. He was a member of the 384th Bomb Group in the 545th Squadron.

“He and his family were from around Tranquility, Ohio. I’m not sure if he was drafted or volunteered, but he went into the service on Oct. 28, 1940,” said Post Commander Eric Newman.

Eyre was killed in action on April 13, 1944, when the Boeing B-17G (42-38112 “Mrs. Geezil”) took heavy fire at 21,000 feet during a mission to bomb a ball-bearing plant in Schweinfurt, Germany. Six crew members, Ed Fioretti, Sam Merlo, Leon Griffith, Don Vorisek, Phil Chaperon and Joe Ranchunas, parachuted down and were captured prior to the mid-air explosion and crash 16 miles northeast of Darmstadt. Eyre, Walter Stuhl and Cecil Mortan did not survive.

“On his 24th official mission as a gunner in a B-17G, his plane crashed over Germany,” said Newman. Eyre was originally buried in Germany in a common grave with his mission partner, Stuhl.

“Later, after the war in 1951, the remains were transferred to Arlington National Cemetery where he was reburied with Stuhl. His family put a monument at Tranquility, so a lot of people think he’s buried at Tranquility, but he really isn’t,” said Newman.

According to Newman, Stuhl and Eyre were together quite a bit on missions. It is unclear whether their close relationship is the reason behind being buried together.

Earlier this year, after the shutdown of COVID-19 subsided, Newman returned to the post to find a message left on the machine.

“There wasn’t any bingo going on for months, and I came in here and found the message,” said Newman. The message was from Thomas Baum, Jr., of Stevens, Pa.

“He had acquired a piece of Mrs. Geezil and had traced it back to our post because our post is named after Eyre. Of all the crew members that had passed, he looked up all the names and found our post. He contacted me and asked if he would be interested in taking some of the pieces. He gathers relics of downed American Fortresses to use in memorial talks to schools, churches and fraternal organizations,” said Newman.

According to Baum, he had purchased the pieces from a reputable seller. When they arrived, a ribbon of cloth was protruding from the melted metal. Upon further analysis, the piece of cloth was verified to be material from a soldier’s vest.

These are not the only relics the post has received over the years regarding Eyre. On June 9, 2018, Forrest Eyre, brother, gifted Eyre’s casket flag and service medals.

“We have those on display, as well. The only thing that isn’t original is the Purple Heart, it is a reproduction. His great-niece visited here a few years ago and showed it to me. We have a picture of it, but it is not in our possession,” said Newman. In total, Eyre received the Purple Heart, European/African/Middle-Eastern Campaign Medal, American Defense Medal, World War Two Victory Medal and the Good Conduct Medal during his service.

“It’s wonderful to have these pieces. It’s important. It’s a piece of history that puts it all together. Everybody knew his name because it was attached to this post, but other than photographs, there hasn’t been any personal connection to him. None of the family resides close to here. It’s really important to the community, I believe,” said Newman.