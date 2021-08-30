Traveling wall cancels Bracken trip

BROOKSVILLE —The Bracken County display of the Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall, originally planned for next weekend, has been postponed once again.

Originally schedule to appear in spring 2020, the arrival of the wall’s visit to Brooksville was first delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The most recent cancellation can be blamed on the current uptick in COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, officials said.

According to kyvietnamwall.org, the wall was built in order to allow those who are unable to travel to Washington D.C. a way to see the wall.

It is a smaller version of the one in Washington D.C., but it lists all Kentuckians who lost their lives during the Vietnam War.

“The Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall, Inc. will travel though out the state of Kentucky and visit every county. The Wall will not have a permanent home. Our intent is to take it to the communities and the public who may not have the opportunity to visit the Wall in Washington D. C., or have not had the opportunity to visit one of the Mobile Walls. This Wall is a dedication for all Kentuckians and will provide all Kentuckians an opportunity to remember and pay homage to those who gave their all,” according to the website.

Earlier this month, Bracken County Judge-Executive Tina Teegarden said county officials had worked for months to get the traveling wall in the county.

“The wall lists all of the Kentuckians who were killed in action during Vietnam,” she said. “We’ve been trying to lock the date in since March and we finally got it. You have to schedule a year in advance or you’ll never get it. The slots were already filling up.”

An appearance this month in Flemingsburg have also been cancelled, according to the organization’s website. A visit to Vanceburg set for Oct. 9 is still scheduled.

No word was available on when another date may be scheduled for Bracken County.