Cycling tour takes on patriotic theme

August 30, 2021
Cyclists take part in the Limestone Cycling Tour in the file photo.

Special plans are underway for the Limestone Cycling Tour, set for Sept. 11 in Maysville.

This year’s event coincides with Patriot Day so a patriotic theme was chosen by organizers to remember those lives lost and recognizing our military and first responders.

This year marks their 13th year for this annual cycling event and fourth year as part of the Kentucky Cycling Challenge.

Organizers are preparing for a much larger crowd than the last two years. With nearly 550 participants already registered, last-minute registrations could add an additional 300 or more, officials said.

This one-day event will allow cyclists to choose one of four supported routes ranging in distance of 25 – 100 miles beginning in downtown Maysville, traveling through Minerva, Augusta, Germantown, Old Washington, May’s Lick, and Orangeburg.

The annual charity bike ride which has been organized by the Limestone Cycling Tour, Inc., a nonprofit organization, for the last several years, was formerly known as A Ride to Remember. The 2009 inaugural ride was created by a fellow cyclist in memory of his friend Zach Ruble who was an avid cyclist. Proceeds raised from the ride are donated to the Zachary Ruble Memorial Scholarship administered by the Hayswood Foundation in Maysville and a second scholarship established in 2019 through the Maysville Community & Technical College Foundation, the Limestone Cycling Tour Scholarship. Information and details of both scholarships are available by contacting the administrators of the individual scholarships.

Every year organizers appreciate the support of the community, their sponsors, and the over 100 volunteers that help with the event. The community and especially motorists are asked to watch for cyclists on Sept. 11 and to be cautious every day, giving them three feet or more space while passing in a safe zone. It is the law in Kentucky so remember to share the road.

Pet owners along the routes are asked to keep their pets restrained to assist in a safer environment for our cycling guests.

For more information about the Limestone Cycling Tour including volunteering opportunities, routes and to register for the event, visit their website at: www.limestonecycingtour.com or email the committee at [email protected] You can also follow LCT on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

