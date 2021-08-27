Abuse cases top Bracken indictments

Child abuse charges against two individuals and sex-related crimes against a child by another person topped Bracken County grand jury indictments returned last week.
William Alex Ruf, 23, was indicted for first-degree assault and first-degree criminal abuse of a victim less than 12 years old when he allegedly caused serious physical injuries to the child, including multiple bone fractures. He is also alleged to have intentionally abused the child, and in doing so caused torture or cruel punishment to the victim, the indictment indicates. the alleged incidents took place from March 15 through May 6, records show.
Ruf was lodged in the Mason County Detention Center on June 11 and released on June 15.
Kynlee C. Cornett, 20, was indicted on charges including first-degree criminal abuse of a victim less than 12 years old, failure to report child dependency, neglect or abuse, and tampering with physical evidence.
According to court documents, the charges stem from incidents that took place March 15 through May 6 when Cornett allegedly allowed the victim, who was in her custody to be abused, causing serious injury, torture, or cruel punishment to be administered.
The grand jury also alleged that having reasonable cause to believe the victim was being abused, she” failed to cause an oral or written report to be made to a local law enforcement agency, the Kentucky State Police, the Cabinet (for Health and Family Services) or its designated representative…”
Court documents also allege that Cornett destroyed, concealed, removed, or altered text messages and or/photographs she thought would be used in official proceedings.
Cornett was arrested and lodged in MCDC on June 14 and released on a 10 percent of $15,000 cash bond.
Both Ruf and Cornett are scheduled for arraignment before Judge Stockton Wood in Bracken Circuit Court on Sept. 16.
Jacob R. Abercrombie, 27, was indicted on two counts of first-degree tapes of a victim less than 12, two counts of first-degree sodomy of a victim less than 12, and four counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12. All of the alleged incidents took place in Brooksville during a period beginning on Dec. 30, 2019 and ending on April 7, 2021, records show.
Information on Abercrombie’s court dates was not available.
Jack Lee Thornton Jr., 42, was indicted on a first-degree bail jumping charge for failing to appear in court on May 20, 2021 for sentencing on a felony charge,