Maysville, Mason County added to Lewis and Clark Trail

August 25, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill, Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill, James L. Mallory who represented the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail, KYGMC Executive Director C.J. Hunter IV and KYGMC Collections Curator Sue Ellen Grannis were all on hand for Saturday’s announcement.

James L. Mallory, vice chairman of The Lewis and Clark Trust recently announced at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, in Maysville, the new addition to The Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail which now includes Maysville.

This historic trail is 4,900 miles long and runs from Pittsburgh, Penn., to the mouth of the Columbia River, near Astoria Ore. The trail follows several rivers used by Lewis and Clark in 1803-1806. The new addition of 1,200 miles along the Ohio and Mississippi rivers allows jurisdictions including Maysville-Mason County to erect the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail Auto signs to facilitate tourism, promote the preservation of cultural and national resources through education.

Meeting at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill, Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill, KYGMC Executive Director C.J. Hunter IV and KYGMC Collections Curator Sue Ellen Grannis, discussed the historic trail and tourism opportunities with James L. Mallory who represented the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail. U.S. Congress enacted, the 1968 National Trails Act to allow Federal Agencies, volunteers, local and state jurisdictions could work in partnership to facilitate outdoor recreation and tourism.

In addition to the sign program along the Lewis and Clark Historic Trail, it has developed and made available a website for small craft and specialty business firms to be featured on the trail web page.

The Kentucky Gateway Museum Center has in the Museum Collection numerous items related to the Lewis and Clark journey. Corps of Discovery member John Colter was from Maysville.

