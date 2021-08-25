Grandparents program collecting snacks for backpacks

The AmeriCorps Seniors Foster Grandparents Program of Comprehend Inc. will be collecting food items for backpack programs in the Buffalo Trace Area, officials said recently.

The collection is part of the Sept. 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance.

“Two decades ago on Sept. 11, 2001, many lost their lives to the 9/11 attacks,” a spokesperson for the group said. “To honor the spirit of sacrifice made that day and the sacrifices that continue to be made by the members of the armed forces and their families, we honor those heroes by uniting in service and volunteerism throughout our communities.”

The community is asked to help by donating individually wrapped and packaged items such as granola snack bars, fruit roll-ups, cereal cups, applesauce cups, Pop-Tarts, ramen noodles, canned ravioli, pudding cups, peanut butter or cheese crackers, package mini-muffins, Goldfish crackers or trail mix.

Donations can be dropped off at the program office, 731 Kenton Station Drive in Maysville, or at any Comprehend Inc.,office, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

The items will be collected now through Sept. 30.

Anyone with questions about the 9/11 National Service Project may contact the local office at 606-759=5510.

