Grandparents program collecting snacks for backpacks

WEST UNION, Ohio — The Wilson Children’s Home in West Union has been an effigy of strength and security for youth for over a century.

Plans for establishing the home began on March 6, 1882, when John T. Wilson, an accomplished abolitionist, solider and statesmen, wrote to county commissioners that he proposed to donate $50,000 to the county for its development. March 10, 1882, commissioners W.S. Bottlemen and J.R. Zile, along with former sheriff John Taylor and County Auditor J.W. Shinn traveled to Tranquility, Ohio, to consult Wilson on his proposal.

The following March, a site was selected, and three trustees were appointed. J.W Yost was employed as the architect. On June 20, 1883, J.W. Whetmore was awarded the building contract, with the lowest bid at $29,910.

The stately structure was completed and turned over to the trustees on Dec. 5, 1884. At one time, there was a laundry, worship, barn and other domestic buildings shouldering its brick countenance.

In spring and summertime, fruit orchards opulently bloomed on its ground and gardens afforded plentiful bounties of produce.

“On March 8, 1888 the documented rules governing officers and employees of Wilson Children’s Home were established by the board of trustees. The establishment of WCH occurred 82 years before child welfare laws were created. In 1888 the entire building of over 40 rooms were used for the care of orphans,” said Executive Director Jill Wright.

In the present day, the offices of Adams County Children Services are housed on the first floor of the home, with the rooms of youth on the top floor.

“Corporal punishment was permitted in the early years and is prohibited now. The children would receive school lessons on-site, and now they are enrolled in Ohio Valley Local Schools or other educational options that meet the individual needs of each child. The children attended regular church services on Sunday in the Chapel of Wilson Children’s Home. Presently, children attended churches within the community,” said Wright.

On March 9, 1885, the first children were moved in from the county infirmary.

“During that period the Children’s Home provided a safe place for orphans of the soldiers of the war. As child welfare laws were implemented in 1974, the services for children expanded to include abuse and neglected children,” she said. Today, the home serves abused, neglected, dependent, unruly and delinquent children.

“The Wilson Children’s Home has expanded services to children, and families as the needs have increased,” she said.

Children who reside at Wilson Children’s Home have access to regular medical, dental and eye care, along with mental health services. The employees of Wilson Children’s Home have become Trauma-informed Care Certified, with collaboration from Danielle Poe, and Adams County Health Department. Every child who resides in Wilson Children’s Home, and is 14 years of age, participates in an independent living program. Focus is placed on teaching the children skills which are important in their development to becoming young adults,” said Wright.

Children are encouraged to become employed within the community and receive lessons on budgeting, cooking, laundry, interview skills, decision making and community service.

“Each child has a service plan tailored to their individual needs. Family, friends, religious leaders, coaches, teachers, probation officers, and any other identified supportive person are critical for the success of the youth. All residents are encouraged to participate in extracurricular activities, which have been found to increase the likelihood of positive behavior and choices,” said Wright.

Unlike the environment of yesteryears, the impact of drug use by parents continues to have a negative impact on modern children and families.

“The increase for children in need of safe, stable home has increased 108 percent over the past five years. More infants are being born addicted to drugs, which results in serious medical, and development issues,” said Wright. Likewise, the cost for substitute care has increased 153 percent. The cost associated to run the 20-bed operation is $943,604.26.

”The average number of residents per day is 14, or $184/day. An important fact to consider is that for Adams County youth who do not meet the criteria for admission to Wilson Children’s Home are placed in another residential center throughout Ohio. The facility closest to Adams County is in Lawrence County, and the facility farthest away is Summit. The cost associated with the out-of-county residential centers ranges from $165/day to $294/day,” said Wright.

During 2020, revenue to operate the home was garnered from 50 percent local funding — with $472, 993.29 generated from child support and the tax levy — and 50 percent from state and federal funding totaling $470,610.97.

“The children’s home allows us to serve youth right here in Adams County, close to their families so that we do not have to send them out of county or out of state for residential treatment,” said Wright.

The Wilson Children’s Home has achieved national accreditation from the Council on Accreditation (COA). Accreditation through COA provides a framework to manage resources, offer best practices and strive for continuous improvement. The process involves an extensive review of policies, procedures and services to ensure high-caliber programming for youth and families.

Accreditation supports the children’s home’s sustainability, encourages its growth, and helps it to achieve measurable results, Wright said.

Accreditation also puts Wilson Children’s Home on the path to becoming certified by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services as a Qualified Residential Treatment Program (QRTP). Under the federal Family First Prevention Services Act of 2018, residential facilities for foster youth must meet new QRTP standards to be eligible for federal reimbursement.

“I can’t say enough about the professionalism of our staff, the support of our children’s services board, and the confidence of our community in helping the children’s home become nationally accredited. We are so pleased to be able to provide even better services to Adams County youth and families,” said Wright.