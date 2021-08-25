MCTC: College Cafe, Bakery to stay closed this semester

MCTC Culinary students prepare lunch at the College Cafe in this file photo.

The administration of Maysville Community and Technical College said Tuesday it has made a decision to not open the College Café and Bakery during the fall 2021 semester.

The decision comes after seeing a decrease in enrollment for the Culinary Arts program over the past few semesters as well as issues related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The hospitality and foodservice industry has been heavily impacted throughout the pandemic,” said MCTC spokesperson, Brady Shultz. “The College Café and Bakery have suffered in the same way.”

Located in the Cox Building in Maysville, the College Café and Bakery operate as living laboratories that provide real-world experience to students enrolled in the Culinary program at MCTC.

During normal operations, patrons of the café are served a menu planned and prepared by students each Friday during the fall and spring semesters while baked goods were available on Thursdays and Fridays from the bakery next door.

“The Friday lunch service at the College Café is a great tradition for the Culinary Program as well as the city of Maysville,” said Shultz. “We look forward to seeing those regular guests back very soon.”

While the most recent, this is not the only COVID-related setback to impact the program. Last spring the café operated under 50 percent capacity mandate limiting seating in public restaurants.

The college administration is hopeful to re-open the café and bakery in the spring and plans to reassess the situation later in the semester, officials said.

