Fleming grand jury rejects manslaughter charge

Representatives with CTC Technology & Energy will be in Maysville and Mason County this week as part of a multi-task contract with Maysville and Mason County for a county-wide broadband study.

Plans for the study were announced several weeks ago and are designed to ensure residents of Mason County have adequate broadband.

CTC Technology & Energy is a telecommunications consulting firm specializing in engineering and design services for the public sector.

CTC outside plant engineers will be conducting a field survey of Mason County to identify unserved premises and enable cost estimations. In concert with preliminary desk surveys utilizing satellite imagery, GIS maps and all other publicly available data, representatives will be conducting a street-by-street review of existing broadband infrastructure on a countywide basis. From this study, CTC will produce GIS-based maps depicting the location of existing infrastructure and categorize utility pole condition to approximate make-ready costs for new infrastructure.

CTC’s team will travel an estimated 1,050 miles of road across Mason County, including the city of Maysville to complete the infrastructure survey. From this work, CTC Engineers will produce a better understanding of broadband, cable and telecom infrastructure within Mason County and Maysville.

In addition to the field survey, CTC has released a Speed Survey for the City of Maysville and Mason County: Mason County KY Speed Survey (https://www.masoncountykentucky.speedsurvey.org/.

All residents within the city of Maysville and Mason County are urged to complete the survey which will provide invaluable data on available speeds by location across the county. Speed data compiled by location will be added to the field survey data to better understand current broadband conditions across Mason County.

CTC Vice President of Grant and Funding Strategies Heather Mills said, “This effort will help the county and city understand what’s currently in place as well as the current conditions of what is there in order to understand what’s possible. In combination with the Mason County Speed Test data, we’ll create a snapshot of broadband conditions within Maysville and Mason County. From there, our engineers, along with the County and City team, will be able to identify needs and estimate what costs may be for projected needed essential upgrades.”

The CTC study is a portion of the larger broadband project announced by the city of Maysville and Mason County back in June. CTC Technology & Energy will assist the city and county by not only analyzing current equipment installed, but to also navigate working with local and national carriers to upgrade available speeds and capacity across Mason County for all citizens.

“We’re excited about the work CTC will do for Maysville and Mason County,” Mason County Judge Executive Owen McNeill said. “The first step in any upgrade is understanding what infrastructure is currently available and to get an accurate picture of where speeds are currently. From this data, CTC will help us develop true costs for upgrading speeds and capacities here locally. We won’t be just hoping for an investment, we’ll have real data and cost projections to provide all carriers. We’re going to help them make the case to invest here in Maysville and Mason County.”

Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill agrees.

“We’ve watched as CTC has helped communities such as Scott County maximize broadband for their citizens. Seeing the success in Scott County certainly makes us hopeful for our project here in Maysville,” Cotterill said. “Both Judge McNeill and I agree that broadband speeds and capacity is essential for Maysville and Mason County and I believe we need to understand where we are in order to know how to get to where we want to be.”

Cotterill continued, “The pandemic has shown all of us how important broadband is today with our students learning from home, our workforce working and businesses operating from tablets. Given the speed and connectivity needs of today, we can no longer wait and hope better connectivity arrives. We must be proactive.”

Consultants with CTC Technology & Energy will support Maysville and Mason County throughout the process, officials said. Their team of nationally renowned experts will not only help identify where current infrastructure is within the county, such as fiber and communications equipment, but also develop strategies that will empower providers to connect unserved and underserved areas of the City and County. Additionally, CTC’s engineering specialists will develop network designs and cost estimates that will be critical data for future funding opportunities.

“With assistance from CTC as well as our other aligned partners such as Buffalo Trace Area Development District, we plan on utilizing the data gained to apply for state and federal assistance along with private investment,” McNeill said. “The pandemic has focused broadband funding like never before, in the form of state and federal grants. This data will help our communities make the case to invest in Maysville and Mason County. Local citizens and residents within all of Mason County can help make that case for investment by taking the speed survey.”

Citizen residing in the city of Maysville and Mason County are urged to take the local speed test survey at: Mason County KY Speed Survey (https://www.masoncountykentucky.speedsurvey.org/)