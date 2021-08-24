Fleming grand jury rejects manslaughter charge

FLEMINGSBURG — A Fleming County grand jury refused to return an indictment recently against a man accused in a case involving the overdose death of another man.

Travis Ruark, 37, of Ewing, was charged with second-degree manslaughter in the Aug. 13, 2019 death of Joe Parker who was found by Ruark in Parker’s home on Helena Road, where he died from an apparent drug overdose, officials said.

Investigation into the death by the Fleming County Sheriff’s Office allegedly found that Ruark was selling and providing heroin to Parker. The cause of Parker’s death was determined to be from a drug overdose that contained fentanyl.

Ruark was arrested on Sept. 17, 2019, and was lodged in the Mason County Detention Center under a $100,000 cash bond. He was released in November 2019, according to MCDC records.

Carol R. Cantrell, 45, was among those who were named in indictments handed down by the grand jury.

Cantrell is charged with theft by unlawful taking more than $10,000 but less than $1 million after she allegedly took funds belonging to Fox Valley Wood Products and used them as her own, according to the indictment.

Paul D. Bellamy, 50, faces a charge of first-degree assault for allegedly sticking Flemingsburg Police Chief Brian Bowling in the head with a soldering iron. He was also indicted on two counts of fourth-degree assault after he allegedly kicked or punched one woman and pushed or shoved another. Additional charges lodged against Bellamy by the grand jury include disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and alcohol intoxication.

Bellamy is currently being held at MCDC on a $50,000 cash bond.

Others indicted include:

— Rudy Clay Mullins, 23, first-degree first offense possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, buy or possess drug paraphernalia.

— John J. Edmond, 44, first-degree first offense possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

— John Tyler Langdon, 39, DUI second offense, DUI first offense, first-degree first offense possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

The grand jury returned a case against Kenneth Neal to district court on charges of failure to yield right of way to pedestrians, operating a vehicle with an expired driver’s license, failed to maintain insurance, and failure to register transfer.

