COVID-19 reaches near record levels

August 23, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

With only six counties in Kentucky out of the Red Zone, including Robertson County, Kentucky reported some of the highest numbers to date on Saturday with 3,869 new cases of COVID-19.

Counties not in the Red Zone are only one step down in the Orange Zone.

Of the near-record number of cases, nearly one-third of them, 1,158 are in children 18 and under, according to information from the state.

The state’s positivity rate has climbed to 12.80 percent.

Current cases being reported in area counties include:

Mason County — 1,997 total cases, 163 active, 40 deaths.

Robertson County — 272 cases, 10 active, 15 deaths.

Bracken County — 765 total cases, 67 active, 10 deaths.

Lewis County — 1,763 total cases, 154 active cases, 46 deaths.

Fleming County — 1,470 total cases, 90 active, 26 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 2,699 total cases, 59 deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 4,411 total cases, 64 deaths.

Both Meadowview Regional Medical Center and Fleming County Hospital have changed their visitors policy as the COVID-19 numbers continue to climb. The facilities will be enforcing a one well visitor policy effective Monday at 7 a.m., for all inpatient units and outpatient areas.

Also Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear will hold a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic at 4 p.m.

