One killed in Sunday accident

August 22, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

One person was killed Sunday morning in an accident on Kentucky 9 AA Highway, east of Barry Road in Maysville, Maysville Police Sgt. Zach Sutton said.

According to Sutton, the accident took place in the eastbound lane of the highway after an item fell out of a truck and an individual was trying to retrieve the item and put it back into the truck, near the berm of the road. A second vehicle traveling along the roadway struck the truck, he said, killing the victim.

Police said they could not identify either the victim or the driver of the second vehicle as the accident remains under investigation.

Traffic in the area was affected as the eastbound lane was closed for several hours, Sutton said

MPD accident recreationist Officer Jacob Johnson is in charge of the investigation.

Those agencies which assisted at the scene included MPD, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Maysville Fire and EMS, Clay Buser with Emergency Management and the office of Mason County Coroner David Lawrence.

