COVID uptick cause visitor change at med facilities

The steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the area has prompted two local hospitals to change their visitor policies.

“Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the increased rate of transmission in the Buffalo Trace Region, Meadowview Regional Medical Center and Fleming County Hospital will be enforcing a one well visitor policy effective Monday at 7 a.m., for all inpatient units and outpatient areas,” a spokesperson for the facilities said. “The obstetrical unit at Meadowview Regional will still allow two well visitors per patient.”

“As always, the safety of our patients, providers and team members continues to be our top priority as we continue to navigate this pandemic, and we will not waver in this commitment,” said Joe Koch, CEO and market president of Meadowview Regional Medical Center and Fleming County Hospital. “We continue to take all of the necessary precautions in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our facilities, and we want to reassure our communities that it is still safe to come to our hospitals and clinics should you or your family need care.”

An exception for the one well visitor policy for end-of-life care will be made for end-of-life and medical necessity as determined by the care team, officials said.

“Meadowview Regional Medical Center and Fleming County Hospital continue to take all the necessary precautions to keep our patients and staff safe by isolating our COVID-19 patients, enforcing a universal masking policy, implementing the most effective cleaning and disinfecting protocols, and enhancing safety with personal protective equipment protocols,” official said. “These protective measures for managing infectious diseases ensure that our facilities are always safe for you and your loved ones when you need care.”

“We understand these visitor restrictions may be difficult for many in our community, and we apologize for any inconvenience they may cause. However, we feel these protective measures are necessary for the health and safety of our patients, providers and employees. Our team, along with our community partners, are monitoring COVID-19 closely, and we will reassess and adjust the visitor policy as the number of positive cases declines locally and when we feel it’s safe and appropriate to do so,” said Koch.

For additional updates on how the hospital is working to maintain a safe and supportive environment during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit www.meadowviewregional.com or flemingcountyhospital.org.

