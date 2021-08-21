COVID uptick cause visitor change at med facilities

As the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus surges, it is “burning through our population,” Gov Andy Beshear said Thursday.

Not only is the delta variant making more people sick, but more people under age 50 are also dying from it, he said.

As those cases which require hospitalization increase, area hospitals can expect to see a strain on resources. Every bed used in a COVID unit or ICU for patients with the virus decreases the capacity of hospitals to treat patients with other illnesses such as heart attacks, strokes, or severe illness, officials said.

Not only capacity but staff members are also feeling the strain of the pandemic, the governor said as he declared next week Health Care Heroes Week in the commonwealth.

ICU beds are running out, Beshear said.

“A this point we’ll be out of hospital capacity very, very soon,” he said.

“In Kentucky, hospital capacity is reaching a critical point,” he said, Kentucky had more patients in intensive care units on Wednesday than at any other point in the pandemic, the governor said, while 21 hospitals in the state are dealing with critical staffing shortages.

Local officials are also alarmed at the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and vaccine rates.

“The growing number of new COVID infections in Mason County and our region is concerning,” said Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill.

“At this time, the Commissioners and I with Mason County Fiscal Court are coordinating with Buffalo Trace District Health Department, Mason County Emergency Management, the City of Maysville as well as our medical facilities and personnel to monitor our numbers. I can’t stress how important it is for all of us to do everything we can to not only protect ourselves, but our fellow Mason Countians. This includes getting the vaccine, wearing your mask and all other measures,” McNeil said.

“I find myself thinking back to the first part of this outbreak, where our citizens and residents were looking for ways to help their fellow citizens. We were one of the first communities to make and distribute hand sanitizer, homemade face masks, meals and other needed items. Given the fact that we’re all lucky enough to live and work in Maysville and Mason County, I hope we get back to asking what can we do for our fellow residents and neighbors versus telling our neighbors what we’re not going to do. In my mind, getting the vaccine is one of the best things we can do to protect everyone,” he said.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals in Area 7, which includes Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Robertson and Rowan counties on Tuesday, according to information from Mason County Emergency Management Director Clay Buser, show:

74 — Covid-plus

19 — Covid in ICU

14 — COVID on Ventilator

64.59 percent of beds used

56.25 percent of ICU Beds used.

The latest local numbers of COVID cases being reported include:

Mason County — 1,978 total cases, 151 active, 40 deaths.

Robertson County — 271 cases, 12 active, 15 deaths.

Bracken County — 740 total cases, 42 active, 10 deaths.

Lewis County — 1,727 total cases, 152 active cases, 46 deaths.

Fleming County — 1,456 total cases, 100 active, 26 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 2,650 total cases, 59 deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 4,350 total cases, 63 deaths.

According to the latest COVID-19 incident rate map from the state, only Robertson County is in the Orange Zone locally with Mason County, Lewis County, Bracken County and Fleming County all in the Red Zone.

A third vaccine, a booster, may be offered soon.

In a statement released Wednesday, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said “The COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States continue to be remarkably effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, even against the widely circulating Delta variant. Recognizing that many vaccines are associated with a reduction in protection over time, and acknowledging that additional vaccine doses could be needed to provide long–lasting protection, we have been analyzing the scientific data closely from the United States and around the world to understand how long this protection will last and how we might maximize this protection.”

Officials said those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines will need additional protection against the Delta variant. That booster may be available next month and will be available to a limited populations to begin.

The Buffalo Trace Health District will be hosting drive-thru clinics this week, Executive Director Victor McKay said. The clinics will be at the Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club, rain or shine, and will provide the Pfizer vaccine that has been tested and is safe for pregnant women, and men and women who wish to become pregnant, he said.

Anyone aged 12 and older is encouraged to get vaccinated, McKay said. The drive-thru clinics began Wednesday and continued Thursday, and Friday, 3-7 p.m., at the club on Maple Leaf Road. COVID-19 vaccinations are also available Monday-Friday at the Mason County Health Department and Thursdays in Mount Olivet, he said.