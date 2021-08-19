MCTC’s Whitten named KCTCS Faculty Senate and Council chair

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System Senate Council have selected Maysville Community and Technical College Professor Brianna Sanders Whitten to serve a two-year term as the Chair of the KCTCS Faculty Senate and KCTCS Council.

The KCTCS Council serves in an advisory capacity to KCTCS Chancellor Dr. Kris Williams on all matters relative to the welfare of the system. Professor Whitten will provide leadership and direction at the system-level on matters of academic policy and curricula development.

Whitten is a member of the Liberal Arts and Education division at MCTC. She earned her bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Kentucky and her master’s degree from Georgetown College. Currently, she is pursuing a doctorate in English pedagogy at Murray State University.

Whitten joined MCTC as an instructor in 2008 and lives with her family in Robinson County.

