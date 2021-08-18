Ripley water plant on the ballot

“The situation is serious and alarming and we are rapidly approaching critical,” Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday as he addressed the most recent increase in COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth and the strain is it placing on hospitals.

“COVID-19 isn’t just hitting adults. With the delta variant, your kids are at a greater risk than they have been before,” said Beshear” Do the right thing: Get vaccinated, mask up in schools and in high-risk indoor settings. Protect our kids.”

COVID-19 cases in Kentucky children have increased more than 400 percent in the last month, from 133 July 16 to 548 Aug. 16, Beshear said

In addition, as of Aug. 16, Kentucky had 17 pediatric admissions for COVID-19, the state’s highest-ever total, he said The previous highest number was 12 admissions in December 2020.

As the school year begins, area districts are already reporting cases of COVID-19 in the classroom, despite mandates that require masks be worn by students, teachers and staff in school and on buses.

In Fleming County, at least four schools are reporting cases of the virus in the first week, according to information on the district’s Facebook page. E.P. Ward, Flemingsburg and Hillsboro elementary schools along with Simons Middle School have all reported cases and appropriate measures have been taken in response, Fleming County Schools Superintendent Brian Creasman said.

“We continue to follow all COVID-19 protocols. Students who are indoors must wear a face covering, sanitize their hands, and practice social distancing as much as possible. Wearing a face covering not only helps protect everyone but also helps to minimize the number of students who must quarantine,” Creasman said.

He asked parents to monitor children each morning and to check temperatures.

School is slated to being on Aug. 23 in Lewis County and at Augusta Independent and on Aug. 25 in Mason County and Robertson County.

School began last week at St. Patrick School in Maysville.

To see a preview of what to expect, Beshear said Kentuckians need only look to the south where hospital beds and particularly ICU beds are at a premium. As those states become overwhelmed, they begin to send patients to out-of-state hospitals, such as Kentucky. He warned that when ICU beds become COVID beds there isn’t a bed available when someone has a heart attack, stroke, or another catastrophic health event.

While he declined to say how many ICU beds are currently available, Joe Koch, market president for Meadowview Regional Medical Center and Fleming County Hospital said capacity at the hospital “is incredibly fluid and changes rapidly. Our hospital leaders meet daily to discuss hospital operations and current needs. We monitor hospital capacity within every department, including within our intensive care unit, each day, closely tracking fluctuations in emergency, acute and critical care areas and regularly reporting our capacity in these areas to the state and to our regional partners.”

According to kentuckyhealthfacts.org, there are six ICU beds at MRMC and four at FCH.

A temporary, or field hospital designed as a triage center where patients with issues such as a broken arm or a cut on the head could be treated should the hospital become overwhelmed with COVID patients is still available to be used locally or regionally, Mason County Emergency Management Director Clay Buser said. Although there has not been a need for the temporary facility, Buser said he continues to work with the local health department and is prepared to act if called upon.

Beshear continues to promote vaccines as the best protection against the coronavirus.

“We’re asking everybody — get this vaccine,” the governor said.

Health officials are now suggesting a third dose of the vaccine for those who are immunity compromised if they have already received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. A booster dose has not been recommended for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Buffalo Trace Health District will be hosting three drive-thru clinics this week, Executive Director Victor McKay said. The clinics will be at the Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club, rain or shine, and will provide the Pfizer vaccine that has been tested and is safe for pregnant women, and men and women who wish to become pregnant, he said.

Anyone aged 12 and older is encouraged to get vaccinated, McKay said. The drive-thru clinics are Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, 3-7 p.m., at the club on Maple Leaf Road. COVID-19 vaccinations are also available Monday-Friday at the Mason County Health Department and Thursdays in Mount Olivet, he said.

McKay said he is concerned with the number of area events taking place, such as festivals and fairs, where exposure is possible.

“Given the current surge in cases and combine that with large gatherings of people, it’s certainly not a recipe for slowing down the spread,” he said.

“We’re certain there will be an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases. We expected this to happen. People are tired and want to get out. It’s human nature,” McKay said.

“The health department’s position is everyone should continue to be aware that COVID-19 has not subsided. It’s here and the virus is real. As of yesterday, Mason County has 100 active cases and Robertson has eight,” he said.

“The message to help fight against COVID-19 has been a constant the early part of 2020. And, some folks have listened and some have not. Nearly 44 percent of eligible Mason County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 56 percent have not,” he said.

McKay said his department is “urging everyone to continue practicing social distancing; wear a mask indoors and wash your hands frequently. This is especially important to everyone getting that one last festival or party in before summer’s end.”

Local vaccinations numbers show Mason County leading the way with 44 percent of the population vaccinated and Lewis County with the least at 24.97 percent.

Total numbers for each county include:

Bracken County — 3,070 or 36.96 percent

Fleming County — 5,404 or 37.32 percent

Lewis County — 3,368 or 24.97 percent

Mason County — 6,973 or 44 percent.

Robertson County — 659 or 30.75 percent.

Adams County, Ohio — 7,039 pr 25.25 percent.

Brown County, Ohio — 13,695 or 31.35 percent.

Most local health departments now offer vaccines on a walk-in basis. For information or to schedule an appointment, contact the health department in your county.

Many area pharmacies also have the vaccine available.

The latest local numbers available include:

Mason County — 1,918 total cases, 100 active, 40 deaths.

Robertson County — 267 cases, eight active, 15 deaths.

Bracken County — 740 total cases, 42 active, 10 deaths.

Lewis County — 1,687 total cases, 132 active cases, 44 deaths.

Fleming County — 1,424 total cases, 90 active, 26 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 2,625 total cases, 59 deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 4,318 total cases, 63 deaths.

According to the latest COVID-19 incident rate map from the state, only Robertson County is in the Orange Zone locally with Mason County, Lewis County, Bracken County and Fleming County all in the Red Zone.