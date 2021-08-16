Mason sets tax rates

Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

Mason County Commissioners agreed last week to a real estate tax rate for 2021 slightly below last year’s and a tangible personal rate that shows a slight increase.

The resolution which gained unanimous approval includes a real estate tax rate of 22.7 cents per $100 of property value, down from 22.9 cents and a tangible personal rate of 23 cents, up from 22.7 cents. Motor vehicle and watercraft rates remain the same at 16 cents per $100 of value with aircraft at 23 cents per $100 in value.

Tax rates from the county’s taxing districts accepted by commissioners include 7.5 cents real estate, personal, and vehicle from the Health Department; 6.7 cents real estate, 7.02 cents personal and 7 cents vehicle for the Library; and 4 cents for real estate, 4,19 cents for personal and 2 cents for vehicle from the Extension Services. All are per $100 of proerty value.

The tax rates are required to be published within 30 days following adoption.

The city of Maysville also adopted its 2021 tax rates at a meeting last week.

