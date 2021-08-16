COVID cases continue climb as school begins

Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

As the school year begins, area districts are already reporting cases of COVID-19 in the classroom, despite mandates that require masks be worn by students, teachers and staff in school and on buses.

In Fleming County, at least three schools are reporting cases of the virus in the first week, according to information on the district’s Facebook page. By Sunday afternoon a fourth, Simons Middle School had been added to the list.

E.P. Ward, Flemingsburg and Hillsboro elementary schools have all reported cases and appropriate measures have been taken in response, Fleming County Schools Superintendent Brian Creasman said.

“We continue to follow all COVID-19 protocols. Students who are indoors must wear a face covering, sanitize their hands, and practice social distancing as much as possible. Wearing a face covering not only helps protect everyone but also helps to minimize the number of students who must quarantine,” Creasman said.

“If rates continue to remain high, we will bring back temperature checks each morning before entering school or getting on the school bus”

He asked parents to monitor children each morning and to check temperatures.

School is slated to being on Aug. 23 in Lewis County and at Augusta Independent and on Aug. 25 in Mason County and Robertson County.

School began last week at St. Patrick School in Maysville.

On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported the 10th highest day of new cases since the pandemic began, with 4,009 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.

“Folks, it’s time to get serious. Get vaccinated and mask up indoors. The lives of our people depend on it,” he said.

Local vaccinations numbers show Mason County leading the way with 43 percent of the population vaccinated and Lewis County with the least at 24.87 percent.

Total numbers for each county include:

Bracken County — 3,063 or 36.88 percent

Fleming County — 5,394 or 37.25 percent

Lewis County — 3,355 or 24.87 percent

Mason County — 6,953 or 43 percent.

Robertson County — 659 or 30.75 percent.

Adams County, Ohio — 8,078 pr 28.98 percent.

Brown County, Ohio — 14,957 or 34.24 percent.

Most local health departments now offer vaccines. For information or to schedule an appointment, contact the health department in your county.

Many area pharmacies also have the vaccine available.

The latest local numbers available include:

Mason County — 1,876 total cases, 69 active, 40 deaths.

Robertson County — 264 cases, seven active, 15 deaths.

Bracken County — 727 total cases, 45 active, 10 deaths.

Lewis County — 1,648 total cases, 119 active cases, 42 deaths.

Fleming County — 1,368 total cases, 59 active, 26 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 2,613 total cases, 59 deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 4,293 total cases, 63 deaths.

According to the latest COVID-19 incident rate map from the state, only Robertson County is in the Orange Zone locally with Mason County, Lewis County, Bracken County and Fleming County all in the Red Zone.

