MPD, MCSO join forces for safe driving campaign

August 13, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0

The Maysville Police Department and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office are joining the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and law enforcement throughout the nation for the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

The campaign will run Aug. 20 to Sept. 6.

“We aggressively watch for impaired drivers year-round, but by joining this effort, we will make our roadways safer during the heavily-traveled Labor Day holiday,” MPD Lt. Chris Conley said.

There were more than 4,700 total collisions involving an impaired driver in Kentucky last year, resulting in more than 2,200 injuries and 138 deaths, officials said. During the Labor Day holiday weekend, there were 56 crashes involving an impaired driver, resulting in 30 injuries and two deaths, according to information from MPD.

“We hope the campaign will serve as a reminder to make smart choices before getting behind the wheel,” said Mason County Deputy Cameron Griffin. “However, if someone chooses to drive while under the influence of any substance, drug or alcohol, they will be arrested.”

According to NHTSA, on average, there is one alcohol-impaired driving-related fatality every 50 minutes across America. Also according to NHTSA, high-visibility enforcement such as the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign reduces alcohol-impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20 percent.

“Driving impaired is simply not worth the risk,” said Griffin. “Remember, we will be out in force, so ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.’”

For more information, visit the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Campaign Headquarters at https://one.nhtsa.gov/drivesober/

Trending Recipes