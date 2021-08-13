Fuller watercolor accepted for national competition

August 13, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Lu Fuller’s watercolor “Dean Tires”

Lu Fuller’s watercolor “Dean Tires”

May’s Lick native and award-winning artist Lu Fuller’s watercolor “Dean Tires” has been accepted in Aqueous 2021, a national juried competition sponsored by the Kentucky Watercolor Society.

Her painting can be seen at the Living Arts and Science Center, 362 North Martin Luther King Boulevard in Lexington, Aug. 16 through Oct. 8th.

“Art is a reflection of life,” Fuller said in her biography on Kentucky Crafted. “So my watercolor paintings are a reflection of warm memories of growing up on a farm on the outskirts of a small river town in Kentucky. From a rough sketch on illustration board or watercolor paper, scenes mix reality and inspiration with transparent and opaque watercolor to create a snapshot of life as I see it.”

Fuller attended the University of Kentucky where she graduated with a degree in art education. After graduation, she worked as a designer for Hallmark Cards in Kansas City, Mo.

In 1988, Lu returned to her Kentucky roots; she moved back to the farm where she had spent her childhood.

Fuller is represented locally at All Occasions on Middle Market Street in Maysville. Her artwork is also available by visiting kentuckyfarmstudio.com

Trending Recipes