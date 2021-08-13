Fuller watercolor accepted for national competition

Maysville and Maysville Main Street are teaming up to offer local grants to assist building and homeowners in making improvements to their properties, officials said.

A total of $150,000 has been earmarked by the Maysville City Commission to fund this project.

There are two separate grants — one is the Main Street Historic Building Improvement Grant. That program is for historic commercial buildings in the downtown Main Street and Historic District. This grant will reimburse up to 50 percent of the cost of labor and materials with a maximum cap of $10,000.

In other words, if an applicant has $20,000 worth of work, up to $10,000 can be reimbursed. Eligible building improvement activities include, but are not limited to façade work, storefront improvements, awnings, cornice and/or roof repair, electrical, plumbing, fire safety, windows, signage, or a combination of projects.

Maysville Main Street Director Caroline Reece said this sort of program has been on her wish list for a long time.

“Maysville has been lucky enough to receive both state and national grants in the past, but they have almost always been for facades, “ she said. “While those improvements have kept much of our downtown looking great, it is often problems inside the buildings that are the most expensive and hardest to tackle.”

Those applying for grants for downtown historic commercial buildings must be prepared to work with the Board of Architectural Review, and any proposed work will have to follow historic preservation guidelines. Before an application is considered, Building Inspector Jim Fawcett and Codes Enforcement Officer Nicole Brooks will conduct a full inspection of the property. Applicants for this grant can contact Caroline Reece at 606-563-5624 or carolinereece@maysvilleky.net to set up an inspection appointment. From there, applications must include “before” photos of the project, a minimum of two bids, and a description of the proposed work. If approved, the Buffalo Trace Area Development District will disperse funding.

The Main Street Board will review the applications and award the grants. If a board member is also a building owner applying for a grant, he or she relinquishes the right to participate in the grant review process. It is important to note that not everyone who applies for a grant will receive an award. Priority will be given to projects based on the historical significance of the building, repairs as a deterrent to deterioration, visual prominence of the building within the district, the impact of the improvements to surrounding property, and the benefit to first floor/storefronts.

“We would love nothing more than to be able to award grants to all who apply, but it is the goal of the board and this grant to encourage economic development by having storefront property available and ready for potential new businesses,” Reece said. Applications for the Main Street Historic Building Improvement Grant open on Friday, Aug. 13 at noon and will be accepted until Monday, Sept. 13 at 4:30 p.m.

Simultaneously, a Residential Façade Grant program will begin. All projects in this program must be located within the city limits of Maysville and are restricted to the exterior portions of the residence that faces a public way.

Eligible façade activities include, but are not limited to: masonry repair, tuck-pointing, painting; window, door, roof, gutter, and siding repair or replacement.

“This is a great opportunity for people owning private residences to spruce up or repair something on the outside of their homes,” Codes Officer Nicole Brooks said. “The grant could help many in our local neighborhoods get a job done they may have been putting off,” she added.

Façade funds will be reimbursed up to 80 percent of the requested amount up to $2,000 per property. The residential applicant must have a minimum of two bids for the proposed work or property owners may do the work themselves. If a residence is located in a historic district and façade improvements would change the look of the structure or utilize different materials from the originals, the application will be subject to approval by the Maysville/Washington Board of Architectural Review. Money will be issued after final inspection and approval of the Codes Enforcement Department and the Buffalo Trace Area Development District receives documentation/receipts.

One major difference in the two grants is the residential grant will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the funds have been allocated, the program will end. The difference in deadlines is due to the nature and scope of work required for a historic building versus a residential home. There are more stringent rules for renovating historic properties regarding everything from materials to contractors.

Applications and guidelines for both grants will be available at the City Municipal Building and on the City of Maysville website beginning on Friday at noon. Applications and materials can be submitted in person at the City Municipal Building or through email to Caroline Reece or Nicole Brooks. With both grants, work must be completed by June 30, 2022. Please see more detailed instructions at www.maysville-online.com.

“We are excited to see all the progress being made by private citizens to our downtown buildings,” City Manager Matt Wallingford said. “I am happy the commission approved this project so the city can help it continue to improve our historic properties and assist homeowners in beautifying their neighborhoods. This puts some of the CARES Act money we received to very good use.”

Main Street Historic Building Improvement Grant Guidelines

All projects must be located within the approved Main Street District or downtown Maysville Historic District.

This grant is for commercial buildings only. All eligible applications will be given earnest consideration, however, preference will be given to projects that expedite first floor/storefront usage.

All projects must follow the standards of the Maysville Board of Architectural Review and the Secretary of the Interior for Rehabilitation of Historic Properties.

Any facade improvements that would change the look of the building or would utilize different materials from the original must obtain a Certificate of Appropriateness from the Board of Architectural Review. Contact George Larger at 606-564-2719

Applications will be reviewed and awards given by the Main Street Board. It is important to note not everyone who applies for the grant will receive an award. Priority will be given to projects based on the historical significance of the building, repairs as a deterrent to deterioration, visual prominence of the building within the district, the impact of the improvements to surrounding property, and the benefit to first floor/storefronts. It is the goal of the board and this grant to encourage economic development by having storefront property available and ready for potential new businesses.

Eligible building improvement activities include, but are not limited to: façade work, masonry repair, tuck pointing, storefront improvements, awnings, restoring the original facade, painting, cornice repair, roof repair, electrical, plumbing, fire safety, windows, and signage, or a combination of projects not to exceed $10,000.

The applicant must have a minimum of two bids for the proposed work. Photos and a narrative of the scope of the work will also be required.

The Main Street Board will respond through email with further questions, if needed, and give the applicant a certain number of days to clarify. The applicant will be notified in writing of the Board’s decision on the project.

Main Street Boardmembers are often building and businesses owners, too. Therefore, they are not disqualified from applying for the grant. However, in the event that an application is submitted by a Main Street Board member, he or she relinquishes the right to participate in the grant review process.

A full inspection of the property by Mayville Building Inspector Jim Fawcett and Codes Enforcement Officer Nicole Brooks is required before an application is considered. Please contact Main Street Director Caroline Reece at 606-563-5624 or carolinereece@maysvilleky.net to schedule your appointment.

Any activities or expenses prior to written approval from the Main Street Board are not eligible for reimbursement.

The Main Street Historic Building Improvement Grant will reimburse up to 50% of the cost of the project. The grant awarded will not exceed a maximum of $10,000 nor the original written approved amount marked on the application.

The Main Street Board will not be held responsible for any default on behalf of contractors, personal injury, or cost overruns.

After final approval from the Main Street Board, monies will be dispersed by the Buffalo Trace Area Development District. The project coordinator at BTADD is Katrina Hartley, and she can be reached at 606-564-6894. Approved applications have the option of a one-, two-, or three-year declining balance forgivable loan. Approved applications will be subject to receive a 1099-C.

Applications will be accepted until September 13, 2021. If approved, all work must be completed by June 30, 2022

Completed applications can be returned to the City Municipal Building or emailed to Caroline Reece. She may also be contacted at the Cox Building to discuss your potential project or if you have any questions.

Grant Contacts:

Caroline Reece, Main Street Director

606-563-5624

carolinereece@maysvilleky.net

George Larger, Board of Architectural Review

606-564-2719

georgelarger@maysvilleky.net

Jim Fawcett, Building Inspector

606-564-2525

jimfawcett@maysvilleky.net

Nicole Brooks, Codes Enforcement Officer

606-564-2504

nbrooks@maysvilleky.net

Katrina Hartley, BTADD

606-564-6894

Katrina@fivco.org

Residential Façade Program Guidelines

All projects must be located within the city limits of Maysville, and this program is first come first serve. This program is ONLY for owner occupied residences. Rental property is ineligible. Once all funds have been allocated, the program will end.

All projects must be completed in a satisfactory and workmanship manner. Facade improvements are restricted to the exterior portions of the residence that fronts a public way in the City of Maysville.

Any activities or expenses prior to written approval from the Code Enforcement Department are not eligible for reimbursement.

The applicant must have at minimum two bids for the proposed work or property owners may do the work themselves.

The facade funds will be reimbursed up to 80% of cost not to exceed written approved amount with a maximum cap of $2,000 per property.

The City of Maysville will NOT be held responsible for any default on behalf of contractors, personal injury, or cost overruns.

Eligible facade activities include, but are not limited to: masonry repair, tuckpointing, painting, window and door replacement, roof/gutter repair/replacement and siding repair/replacement.

All work MUST be completed by June 30, 2022.

All receipts and checks will need to be provided before funds can be released.

Money will be issued after final inspection/approval from the Code Enforcement Department at (606) 564-2504, and all documentation is received by the Buffalo Trace Area Development District. Approved applications have a one-year declining balance forgivable loan. Approved applicants will receive a 1099-C upon the forgiveness of the loan.

Any facade improvements that would change the look of the building or would utilize different materials from the original will be subject to approval by the Maysville/Washington Board of Architectural Review, IF property is located in a historic district.

Completed applications and materials can be returned to the City Municipal Building or emailed to Nicole Brooks at nbrooks@maysvilleky.net. She can also be reached at 606-564-2504 to discuss your potential project or answer questions.