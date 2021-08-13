Local bars, businesses host event to commemorate 9/11

Dawn Floyd [email protected]
Linda Frost

The Crowe Bar and other local businesses are hosting and sponsoring a motorcycle poker run to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

All proceeds from the event will be given to the Maysville police and fire departments, according to Linda Frost, who works at Crowe Bar.

During a poker run, biker entrants ride to five different bars and select a random card at each. Whoever has the best hand at the end wins.

“The run is going to start and end at Crowe Bar but the other bars they will go visit to collect the cards that are also sponsoring the event are Sunset Grill, White Oaks campground, Lively Lady and Drifters Paradise,” said Frost.

The event will take place on Sept. 11 with participants signing up between 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. and then starting the run by noon with the expected end to be at 6 p.m., according to Frost.

“When the bikers have completed the run and get back to Crowe Bar, the Fire Chief (Kevin Doyle) or his representative will lead us in a moment of silence, then the door-prize will be given to the winner followed by food which is being catered by Delite’s and then some music,” said Frost.

According to Frost, many local businesses have donated gift cards and other items to be raffled off.

The poker run is $10 per hand or three hands for $25, said Frost.

“We will also be selling T-shirts for $22; also any local businesses who wish to sponsor can have their company name put on T-shirts for $40 or have their company name put on signs which will hang in Crowe Bar the day of the event and then be given to the company to keep and the sign is $100 and that money to is also being given to the fire and police departments,” said Frost.

According to Frost, the fire department will use the money to restore their 1910 fire engine, which is the only one of its kind in the country.

Frost said organizers expect to raise at least a couple thousand dollars with the event but are hopeful for more.

For further information or to sponsor the event contact Linda Frost at Crowe Bar.

