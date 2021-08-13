State, local officials push vaccines as COVID numbers rise

“The delta variant is the most aggressive, and it looks like it may be the most deadly, form of COVID that we have faced,” said Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday during his COVID-19 update.
“If you are unvaccinated, you are at the very greatest risk that you have been at since the start of the pandemic. COVID has been the third leading cause of death in the United States over the past year and a half,” he said.
Beshear is joined by local officials in urging residents who have yet to get vaccinated for the coronavirus to do so as soon as possible.
Officials with the Buffalo Trace District Health Department are reaching out to everyone in their service area in regards to the COVID-19 virus.
District Health Director Victor McKay indicated positive case numbers throughout the state are up, including right here at home.
“The numbers are going in the wrong direction. A few weeks ago, our county went 13 days without a positive COVID case. Now, we are averaging between none to 14 a day,” McKay said.
McKay said there are concerns the new delta variant may have made its way into the region and reports are it is more contagious and spreads more easily than the original COVID-19 virus. The Kentucky Department of Public Health has indicated the delta variant accounts for an increased number of new coronavirus cases across the U.S., and people infected are more likely to need hospitalization than those infected with the earlier strain of the virus.
With the new school year set to begin and area festivals events schedules in full swing, McKay is asking everyone to do their part in protecting themselves, their families and community members from contracting the virus.
“I know people are tired of hearing about this. I know I am. Everyone is so over COVID-19 and want nothing more than to return to their normal everyday lives. And, there are helpful ways we can do that. We all know the drill. Wear a mask indoors; practice social distancing and wash your hands,” McKay said.
McKay is also asking for people who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine to seriously consider doing so. This new variant has had more severe health impact on the younger demographic than the COVID variants of the past. It is no coincidence this demographic is also the least vaccinated population. Current vaccines have been tested against the new variant and have proven to be an effective defense.
The Buffalo Trace District Health Department is offering free vaccines for those who are ready to take that step. Vaccinations are offered Monday through Friday at the health department and on Thursdays at the Robertson County Health Center in Mount Olivet.
To date, 43 per cent of eligible Mason countians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The health department is offering Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact the Mason County Health Center at 606-564-9447 or the Robertson County Health Center at 606-724-5020.
In a related matter, Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order on Tuesday, requiring that masks be worn in schools. The orders requires:
— All individuals – all teachers, staff, students and visitors – must cover their nose and mouth with a face covering when indoors in all public and private preschool, Head Start, elementary, middle and high schools (preschool through grade 12) in Kentucky, including but not limited to inside of vehicles used for transportation such as school buses, regardless of vaccination status; and
— All staff, visitors and children ages 2 and older who are able to wear a face-covering must cover their nose and mouth with a face covering when indoors in all child care settings in Kentucky, regardless of vaccination status.
“We are in the midst of the fastest surge that we have ever seen during COVID right now. This move is supported by medical organizations, local health department leaders, businesses and education leaders. It is also supported by the Kentucky Chamber, representing 3,800 member businesses across the commonwealth,” said Beshear. “This is a united front of saving lives, keeping our kids in school and keeping our economy and workforce going.”
City Manager Matt Wallingford also said all visitors to Maysville City Hall will once again be required to wear a mask.
“Effective immediately, Aug. 11, all visitors to City Hall will be required to wear a mask. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you. This includes all public meetings, starting with tomorrow’s (Thursday’s) City Commission meeting,” Wallingford posted on the city’s Facebook page. “Nobody wants to wear a mask, but our goal is to keep City Hall and our meetings open to the public in order to better serve our citizens. This policy is in effect until further notice.”
Local vaccinations numbers show Mason County leading the way with 43 percent of the population vaccinated and Lewis County with the least at 24.5 percent.
Total numbers for each county include:
Bracken County — 3,041 or 36.61 percent
Fleming County — 5,340 or 36.88 percent
Lewis County — 3,339 or 24.75 percent
Mason County — 6,900 or 43 percent.
Robertson County — 653 or 30.47 percent.
Most local health departments now offer vaccines. For information or to schedule an appointment, contact the health department in your county.
Many area pharmacies also have the vaccine available.
The latest local numbers available include:
Mason County — 1,854 total cases, 55 active, 40 deaths.
Robertson County — 262 cases, five active, 15 deaths.
Bracken County — 689 total cases, 30 active, 10 deaths.
Lewis County — 1,625 total cases, 104 active cases, 42 deaths.
Fleming County — 1,356 total cases, 67 active, 26 deaths.
Adams County, Ohio — 2,583 total cases, 58 deaths.
Brown County, Ohio — 4,237 total cases, 63 deaths.
According to the latest COVID-19 incident rate map from the state, only Robertson County is in the Orange Zone locally with Mason County, Lewis County, Bracken County and Fleming County all in the Red Zone.