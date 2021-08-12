Clock pays tribute, honors tradition

The new clock on Middle Market Street near the intersection of Third Street in downtown Maysville stands as a reminder that time and life are precious commodities that tick away far too quickly.

The clock, erected in memory of Maysville native Jane Marie Tucker who died at age 40, just a year ago, was put into place last week by the clock maker, Bill King of East Bay Clock and Electric Company, based in Navarre, Fla.

Tucker’s mother, Bobbie Finch Brothers, thought the clock was a fitting tribute to her daughter who, she said, was always late and was even awarded the “Always Late” trophy in high school.

Her daughter was also “always busy and hardly had any minutes when she wasn’t doing something,” Brothers said. And she was never without a smile, she said.

Jane Tucker attended St. Patrick and Maysville high schools before heading off to Florida to attend Eckerd University where she majored in marine biology, Brothers said.

Tucker later moved to San Francisco, Calif., where she decided that her true passion was in the culinary world and so she attended culinary school. She met her husband while working at a restaurant in the bay city and the couple later moved to New York City where she was living when she became ill.

At the time of her death on Aug. 8 last year, she was the mother of a 2 1/2 year son named Madison. Brothers said she was an incredibly proud and loving mother.

When selecting a tribute for her daughter, Brothers said she remembered how people loved the clock that used to stand outside of Traxel’s Jewelry on Second Street and how it was missed after it was removed. So she went in search of a clock maker and found Bill King and his company.

The small, family-owned-and-operated business not only designed and built the clock, King and his son-in-law delivered it to Maysville and set it in place, she said. They also took in some local sights during their visit, including the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center and had breakfast at Delite’s, Brothers said. They plan to visit again, she added.

Now, the clock continues a long-standing Maysville tradition, Brothers said. Plans are to add landscaping and a swing, she said. A dedication ceremony is also in the works and will be announced when plans are complete.

